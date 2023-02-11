This German Party Calls For English To Be Second Official Language Amid Labour Shortage

One of Germany’s governing parties argued that English should become the second official language in the offices of the European country. As per the reports by The Guardian, the party claimed that the bureaucratic German is causing a major hindrance in attracting the much-needed foreign skilled labour in the country. The proposal was initiated by the pro-business party, the Free Democratic party (FDP), a junior coalition party in the Olaf Sholz administration. According to The Guardian, last autumn the party launched its own version of a “green card”.

The green card was called "Chancenkarte" or “opportunity card” which was proposed to address the critical shortage of skilled labour in the country. “Skilled workers who want to come to Germany should be able to successfully apply for our new points-based ‘green card’ scheme from abroad even if they don’t yet speak fluent German,” Johannes Vogel, one of the members of the FDP told The Guardian. The FDP leader urged the government to find ways for a person to qualify for a green card even if they are not fluent in German. “And the offices where they have to register once these workers are here should be able to offer them English application forms and caseworkers who are fluent in English,” he added.

Labour shortage hits Germany

As the German economy recovers from the impact of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the country is dealing with a major shortage of skilled workers. According to the Schengen Visa News, Science, engineering and healthcare sectors are the main fields where the European nation is facing a shortage of skilled labour. Last month, Euronews reported that Berlin is planning to bring reforms in immigration legislation to make it easier for foreign nationals to work in Germany. On January 17, Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock asserted at a press conference that the Scholz administration is planning to modernise the visa process making the process comparatively simpler. Hence, it will be interesting to see what changes the German administration is planning to bring to their policy of attracting skilled immigrants to the country.