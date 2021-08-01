Thousands Fill France Streets To Oppose Against COVID-19 Health Pass, Clash With Police

Protestors in Paris again took to the streets on Saturday to oppose a law that requires special virus passes for all restaurants and domestic travel. The protest has erupted after the France parliament approved a law on July 26 that directs the health workers to get vaccinated in order to secure a special health pass. Both measures have prompted protests and political tensions. Many marchers shouted 'liberty!' and said the government shouldn't 'tell them what to do.'

According to a report by France 24, three security personnel were injured in the clash that broke out early on Saturday. Till now, 19 demonstrators were arrested, including 10 in Paris. The report said that the administration has deployed 3,000 security officials including anti-riot officers in the national capital.

Government employees have to face suspension if failed to get vaccinated by September 15

Backing the law that was enacted last week, President Emmanuel Macron said that the decision was taken in view of the highly contagious Delta variant that ravaged the South Asian, European and African nations. He also said that the step was also taken to protect vulnerable populations and hospitals and to avoid new lockdowns. According to the law, all the workers involved in health care have to inoculate the COVID-19 vaccine jab before September 15. The law also has a provision of suspension of the government employees, if they failed to follow the recently enacted laws.

The law also directs the citizen to procure a special health pass in order to get an entry at any public place including pubs, restaurants, trains, planes and some other public venues. In order to get the health pass, a person has to be either fully vaccinated or have proper medical documents that exhibit that the person is tested negative for the deadly virus or recently recovered from the COVID-19 virus. It said that that paper or digital documents will be accepted.

"What is your freedom worth if you say to me ‘I don’t want to be vaccinated", asks Macron

Moreover, France President appealed to the citizens to support the mass vaccination drive and lashed out at those fueling anti-vaccine sentiment and protests."What is your freedom worth if you say to me ‘I don’t want to be vaccinated,’ but tomorrow you infect your father, your mother or myself?" said Macron during a hospital visit. According to the health ministry, it is registering more than 20,000 new cases every day. It said that more than 111,000 people with the virus have died since the pandemic hit the country.

(Image Credit: AP)