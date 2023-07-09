Thousands Gather In France In Support Of Black Man Who Died In Police Custody

The death of a black teenager in police custody sparked protests in the heart of Paris, more than 1,000 protesters have come out on the streets despite the ban imposed by the French Police authorities. This comes after dozens of marches that have been scheduled all throughout France to protest against the racial profiling and police brutality, as per the media sources.

These French riots rocked the nation a week prior to the rallies on Saturday, July 1, that were prompted by the death of a black teenager in a suburb of the French capital. The protest has been called by the family of Adama Traore, a Black man from France who passed away in police custody in 2016. A similar kind of incident took place with George Floyd in the United States.

French Protests to Honour a black man

Traore's older sister, Assa Traore, has led the memorial march outside of Paris. According to the Police official, the protests had been restricted due to the risks to public order, citing a "context of tensions" following the recent unrest on French streets. The decision has been denounced by her on the social media platform, Twitter. On Saturday, Assa Traoré addressed the protestors at Place de la République.

In the crowd, several representatives and MPs from the radical left La France Insoumise (LFI – France Unbowed) party were taking part. While addressing the crowd she said, "We are marching for the young, to denounce police violence." Further, she added, " They allow neo-Nazis to march, but not us. France cannot give moral lessons: its police is racist; its police is violent."

The death of Nahel, a French teenager who had North African roots, has blasted in several nights of urban violence across France. Such incidents have been unprecedented since 2005 and again have thrown a spotlight on the tension between young people in the urban housing estates and the police.

The 38-year-old police officer who fired the fatal shot has been mis en examen – the French equivalent of being charged – with voluntary manslaughter. However, last week, a court ordered that he would remain in custody. Meanwhile, on July 10, French officials hit back at the United Nations as the peace organisation criticised the police handling of recent riots and said, that the comments were “biased and approximative”.