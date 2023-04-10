On April 9, a massive rally was held in Tbilisi by opposition supporters in Georgia to demonstrate their solidarity with Ukraine and Georgia's aspiration to become a part of the European Union (EU).

Under the banner "Together in Europe", supporters of the opposition in Georgia assembled outside the Georgian parliament on April 9, rallying in favour of Ukraine and Georgia's bid to join the EU. The event was organised by the United National Movement (UNM), founded by imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili.

The demonstration kicked off with speeches from the party's youth wing and was followed by politicians taking the stage. Attendees proudly waved the flags of Georgia, Ukraine, and the European Union, while holding up a large banner emblazoned with the words "For a European future", reported RadioFreeEurope.

During the rally, the crowd chanted "Long live Misha", in reference to Saakashvili who is currently serving a six-year jail term for abuse of power during his presidency from 2004-2013. Saakashvili and various international rights groups have criticised the sentence, claiming it is a politically motivated decision.

Saakashvili's health has worsened while he is serving his jail sentence, leading him to stage multiple hunger strikes and claim that he was poisoned. He has received medical treatment at a clinic in Tbilisi.

UNM Chairman Levan Khabeishvili addressed the rally and stated that the demands of the protesters include the release of political prisoners and the implementation of reforms, which the EU has stipulated as a prerequisite for granting Tbilisi a formal candidate status.

Georgia's bid to join the European Union (EU)

Georgia's application for EU membership was submitted along with Ukraine and Moldova shortly after Russia's complete invasion of Ukraine. In June, EU leaders granted formal candidate status to Kyiv and Chisinau, but stipulated that Tbilisi must first implement reforms.

The Georgian Dream party, which currently holds the government, has been accused of various actions that go against democratic values. These include imprisoning political opponents, suppressing independent media, secretly working with the Kremlin, and deviating from the country's goal of becoming an EU member.

The Georgian government “is being controlled from Moscow and our obligation is to save our homeland from Russian stooges", former Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili told the demonstrators.

Last month, after the Georgian parliament initially approved a draft law on "foreign agents," which is similar to the law used by Russia to disrupt the work of media organisations and silence dissent, tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Tbilisi to protest.

Under pressure from the street protests in Tbilisi last month and strong criticism from the European Union and the United States, Georgian lawmakers eventually dropped the bill on "foreign agents."

Despite insisting on its commitment to Georgia's EU and NATO membership bids, the ruling Georgian Dream party has increased its anti-Western rhetoric after four judges were slapped with a visa ban by Washington over allegations of corruption.