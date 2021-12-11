Tibetans, Vietnamese Demonstrate In Paris Against China's Attacks Over Ethnic Groups

Demonstrating against the human rights violations and cultural genocide of ethnic groups carried out by the Chinese government, protestors from Tibet, Uruguay, as well as Vietnam had gathered at Bastille Square in Paris for a candlelight vigil. Amid the occasion of World Human Rights Day which has been marked on December 10, the protesters had arranged the vigil. Furthermore, French Senator Andre Gattolin, along with the demonstrators has joined the protest, as per ANI.

Senator Gattolin, who is also the Vice President of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), an international body comprising members of parliament from all over the world, believed that an effective and strategic framework is needed to protect and safeguard the democratic world from China's efforts to disrupt the worldwide legal order. Gattolin has urged for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 in protest of the violation during his address. Following him, other speakers echoed his statement, urging the French President to impose a diplomatic boycott as well.

These calls for the boycotting of the Winter Olympics 2022 came after when Jean-Michel Blanquer, France's Education Minister, declared that sports are a world unto itself that must be preserved from political intrusion, as per media report. In addition to this, the Chinese government in the Xinjiang region and Tibet have been charged with violating human rights.

Human rights violations in China

The government in the regions has enforced strict regulations, employing force to silence criticism, as well as destroyed native culture and custom. Local authorities, working in collaboration with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have been suppressing people in the provinces. To execute Chinese President Xi Jinping's notion of 'Tibetan Buddhism with Socialist Character,' Chinese officials in Tibet's Lhasa have prohibited the teaching as well as studying of Tibetans formal language in schools. Additionally, China has eliminated Tibetan as a medium of instruction in schools and replaced it with Mandarin, the only language of instruction.

Several human rights groups have spoken out against the growing number of Tibetans imprisoned in China, as well as closed trials, unclear charges, and judgments against the Tibetan religious minorities. Beijing, on the other hand, continues to harass its minority not only in China but across the world, ANI reported. Since 2017, the number of complaints of mistreatment, re-education facilities, and forced labour in China's Xinjiang province has grown dramatically.

