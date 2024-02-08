Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 20:23 IST

Today’s Youth ‘Too Fat’ To Join The Military: EU State’s Defense Minister

The young generation "must become healthier and fitter again,” Tanner insisted, adding that the youth is too fat.

Digital Desk
Defense Secretary Klaudia Tanner
Austria's Defense Secretary Klaudia Tanner. | Image:AP/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Austrian Defense Secretary Klaudia Tanner on Friday said that the youth of today was “too fat” to join the armed forces, adding that the growing obesity in the country's youth was the major cause of decline in the military conscripts last year. The young generation "must become healthier and fitter again,” Tanner insisted during a press conference. She contineud that the psychological stress was also the leading cause in decrease in the Austrian defence recruitments.

In the year 2023, Austria managed to recruit an estimated 45,565 conscripts, down by 217 compared to 2022. Of the total, only 31,516 were deemed healthy and fit to serve in the military. Austrian army classified an estimated 3,421 recruits as unfit, (an increase of 359 since 2022). Tanner pointed that the decline in the health of the recruits is due to poor health conditions, adding that stress was the factor that is impeding the military readiness.

58% Austrians refuse to defend their nation ‘even if the worst came’

Tanner hailed the voluntary military service for women. It is a “great success,” she stressed, pointing to 212 women who have come forward to serve in the armed forces sine the opening in April. As many as 126 have successfully enlisted, she informed. At the press conference on Thursday, Austria’s Youth State Secretary Claudia Plakolm said that there was high willingness among the youth to serve in the army with nearly 90% coverage rate. But a survey commissioned by Austria’s Ministry of Defense depicts that the Austrian population was more than ever unwillingness to protect the nation.

An estimated 58% of those surveyed refused to defend their country Austria even “if the worst came to the worst.” Just 31% of those surveyed agreed to take up arms to defend their homeland. As many as 53% of respondents agreed that the troop numbers should be increased for better readiness against the external threats. While 69% expressed a positive attitude toward the Austrian Armed Forces, nearly 66% agreed that the armed forces were“very important.”

Published January 12th, 2024 at 20:23 IST

