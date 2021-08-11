Tokyo Olympics: French Athlete Who Knocked Down Water Bottles Clears Air On His Actions

France's Morhad Amdouni, who sparked controversy during the Olympic men’s marathon on Sunday for knocking over a row of water bottles at a hydration station, has now scrambled to clear the air about his Olympic sabotage. Accused of displaying unsportsmanlike behaviour, the marathon runner garnered backlash after, at one point in the race, he decided to grab a water bottle as the temperature soared to 95 degrees Fahrenheit but instead he heaved the entire arrangement of the water bottle that was placed to for the athletes to quench their thirst amid high humidity and scorching heat.

An Australian participant at the men's marathon, which was scheduled in the last three days of the Summer Games, took to his official Twitter handle to project the French runner’s act for public display. Runner Ben St Lawrence shared a video of the incident questioning whether Amdouni had deliberately overthrown the bottle or it just chanced. "Thoughts on Amdouni knocking over an entire row of water before taking the last one?" the Olympian wrote in the caption as he asked for the audience’s input. As expected, many on the internet were quick to slam Amdouni online, calling out at his unprofessional behaviour. Many labelled the French runner's secured position in the competition as "Karma".

Thoughts on Amdouni knocking over an entire row of water before taking the last one? pic.twitter.com/qrPaSzxLBW — Ben St Lawrence (@bennysaint) August 8, 2021

"French Olympian Morhad Amdouni knocking over all the water bottles (before taking the last for himself) today in the Men's Marathon. Unsportsmanlike,” a commenter stated. While one other added, "Morhad Amdouni was simply cheating here. Banned from competition for a while I hope.”

The French runner drew severe backlash for his actions. Although, many guessed that the bottles may have fallen out of force as the athlete seemed in a hurry and was surrounded by two other runners competing neck to neck. "He's not next to the table. He's having to bend and stretch whilst running at speed. He's sandwiched between other runners. No doubt absolutely knackered by the heat & humidity. The benefit of the doubt, it was an accident,” said a viewer.

'To put an end to all the controversy..' explains Amdouni

Olympian Morhad Amdouni who finished the race on the 17th in two hours, 14 minutes, and 33 seconds, on Tuesday however put all speculations to rest after he took to socials to clarify the details related to the incident. “To put an end to all the controversy from the video, I show this video to actually understand what happened," he wrote in a post translated by Eurosport. "To guarantee freshness to the bottles, they are soaked in water, which makes them slippery. However, it is clear that I am trying to get one from the beginning of the row but they slip as soon as we touch them,’ the player added.