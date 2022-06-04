Train Derails In Germany: 4 Killed, 30 Injured In A Fatal Collision In Bavaria

In Germany, a passenger train derailed in the southern state of Bavaria on June 3, killing at least four people and injuring 30. Authorities reported 15 individuals were being treated in hospitals for serious injuries. At the time of the disaster, there were approximately 140 passengers on board. A huge operation to extricate individuals from the wreckage has been completed, according to a police official.

"As far as we can tell, all the people have been rescued from the train," the spokesperson stated adding that removing the upturned waggons would "certainly take a few days."

The cause of the train derailment at about 12:20 local time on its way from the Alpine ski resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen to Munich was not immediately known. Several carriages were overturned, entwined with tree branches, and partially rolled down an embankment, according to images from the site. Further, a spokesperson for the ADAC Air Rescue service mentioned that six rescue helicopters were used to transport the injured to hospitals for treatment.

Scholz horrified by the news of Germany train crash

Moreover, traffic is being diverted through a section of the highway between Munich and Garmisch-Partenkirchen. According to a police official, the railroad tracks and nearby roadway may need to remain closed through the weekend. Meanwhile, prosecutors have begun an investigation into the incident's cause. Furthermore, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he was shocked and horrified by the news and images of the tragedy.

"Our hearts go out to the families, the injured, and we wish them a swift recovery," Scholz told RTL and ntv.

Markus Söder, the state premier of Bavaria, expressed his sincere sadness and gratitude to the rescue teams for their quick response. The event occurred as Germany prepares for the Pentecost long weekend and the start of the school holidays in Bavaria. It also came two days after the introduction of a €9 ($10) monthly transport ticket, which has resulted in an increase in passenger numbers on regional trains. Garmisch-Partenkirchen, an Alpine town on the Austrian border, is a popular hiking destination in the summer. Later this month, the region will host the G7 conference of international leaders.

Image: AP