Turkey Blasts Germany For Likening Erdogan To 'sewer Rat'; Summons Envoy

Turkey and Germany on Tuesday traded barbs after a German politician likened Ankara's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to a "little sewer rat" during the election campaign in Lower Saxony. Turkish officials on Sep 27 expressed outrage over what they labelled "unacceptable and vulgar" remarks made by German Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki, the Deputy Speaker of the German Parliament against President Erdogan. Ankara's Foreign Ministry summoned Berlin’s ambassador to Turkey to register a "strong protest" for the derogatory statement directed by a German official.

Germany should not “just open its arms again” to a potential new wave of refugees via the Balkan route which is likely to happen because of “Erdoğan, the sewer rat," German Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki stated during the campaign.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the insulting statements made by Wolfgang Kubicki, the vice-speaker of the German Federal Parliament, about our president (Erdogan) in a speech during he Lower Saxony state election campaign," Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said in a statement on Sep 27.

'Indecent comment reveals Germany's political and moral level': Ankara's Foreign Ministry

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Bilgic condemned Germany's Kubicki’s remark as “insulting," adding that the statement made against Erdogan was not only in a bad taste but also “unacceptable." Bilgic iterated that the German politicians are not in a position to slander a foreign leader and that it was “not suitable” for Kubicki’s position in parliament to make that remark. Kubicki had referred to Erdogan as a “sewer rat” as he blamed him for the spilling migrant crisis in Europe.

“He [German Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki] is completely devoid of political morality and responsibility,” Bilgic said, adding that such “indecent statements” demonstrate Germany's “political and moral level" and reveal the German politician's "vulgarity."

In a later explanation, Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki told agencies that his statement wasn't vulgar, but that a sewer rat "is small, cute" and it is also clever and crafty and appears in children’s stories and was a famous character in the movie “Ratatouille.” In Turkey, insulting the president is deemed a criminal offence, and in 2016, Ankara filed two legal complaints after a German comedian Jan Böhmermann narrated a derogatory poem on a TV show insulting Erdogan.