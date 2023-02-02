Turkey Criticises Sweden For Not Taking Concrete Steps Toward fulfilling NATO Obligations

Turkey's foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu criticised Sweden for not taking "any concrete steps" with regard to fulfilling its obligations to Ankara on the country's accession to NATO.

"We haven't seen any concrete steps, particularly convincing concrete steps, from Sweden to honour their commitments and implement this trilateral memorandum," said Cavusoglu at a press conference with his Estonian counterpart, Urmas Reinsalu, reported Sputnik.

Cavusoglu went on to say that Turkey does not want to impose the idea of separate NATO bids on Finland and Sweden, but due to Stockholm's action, Ankara is ready to reconsider Helsinki's application if there is such a decision, he said.

Sweden did not take any 'concrete steps' toward fulfilling obligations on NATO membership, says Turkey's Foreign Minister

"At this moment, it is not up to Turkey to separate [Sweden's and Finland's NATO bids]. It is up to these two countries, but mainly NATO. If NATO and the two countries decide to separate the membership processes of Finland and Sweden, Turkey will of course reconsider Finland's membership separately and more favorably, I can say," Cavusoglu said.

Notably, the relationship between Sweden and Turkey soared after the politician from the Danish far-right party Stram Kurs, Rasmus Paludan, burned the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm after receiving permission from the Swedish authorities. This action was strongly condemned by the Turkish government, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked Stockholm to take strict action against such acts or forget Turkey's support for the application to join NATO.

Earlier, the Turkish President had announced that his government may take a decision on Finland's NATO membership that will "shock" Sweden. "Look, let me tell you something here tonight: We can give a different response to Finland on NATO membership if necessary, and Sweden will be shocked when we give this different response for Finland," said the Turkish President at a youth forum in Bilecik, western Turkey, on Sunday.

Finland could consider a separate accession procedure to join NATO, says Finnish FM

Meanwhile, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto on Friday said the country could consider an accession procedure separate from Sweden after Sweden got involved in conflict with Turkey. However, later, Haavisto confirmed that Helsinki was not considering such a possibility and said that Finland and Sweden continued to act jointly.

Image: AP