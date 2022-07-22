Turkey, Finland And Sweden Officials Set To Meet In August To Monitor NATO Deal Progress

Officials from Turkey, Finland and Sweden are set to meet in August to evaluate the progress made in fulfilling Ankara’s counter-terrorism demands by both the Nordic countries. Speaking to state-controlled TRT, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, said that the meeting would be the first of the monitoring committee that was set up under an agreement inked between the three last month. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had earlier objected to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, accusing them of housing pro-Kurdistan terrorists, but later lifted its objection after they promised to extradite the suspects.

Earlier this week, he renewed his threat to freeze the accession process if the Nordic countries refrain from fulfilling the conditions of a previously signed memorandum. On Thursday, Cavusoglu parroted the same, threatening to block the membership procedure. Both the countries had applied to become a member of the military alliance in June, fearing an expansion of the Russian offensive. Their bid was approved at a later summit.

Earlier, Erdogan had said that the 10-article agreement with the Nordic countries was a victory for Ankara and addressed all its "sensitivities”. He particularly highlighted the extradition of terror suspects with links to outlawed Kurdish groups or a network of exiled clerics accused of the failed coup in Turkey. According to the agreement, Sweden and Finland have agreed that "73 Kurdish terrorists will be extradited." "We expect our allies to take into consideration our concerns not just at a rhetorical level but also through facts," Erdogan said on the sidelines of the 2-day NATO Summit at Madrid. Notably, no particular number of extraditions was set by the memorandum.

Erdogan skeptic toward's Sweden's commitment

Erdogan attended a cabinet meeting wherein he showed scepticism towards Sweden’s commitment to their agreement. "Sweden does not look good in that regard. Our stance is resolute, the rest is up to them," Erdogan asserted. "I want to reiterate once again that we will freeze the process if these countries do not take the necessary steps to fulfil our conditions," the Turkish leader said in the capital Ankara.

