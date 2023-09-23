Turkey President Declares War With Russia In Translation Error In Sochi, Shocks Putin

In what was later established as a translation error, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared war on Russia during his meeting with President Vladimir Putin as the two counterparts met in Sochi on September 4. A surprised Putin looked confused as Erdogan made a dramatic speech, saying that Ankara was at war with Moscow. The threats were mistakenly made to Russia's President due to a translation error but shocked Putin maintained calm during the meeting.

Russia's president, however, briefly looked up at the Turkish leader appearing flustered by his counterpart's opening remark as the interpreter mistranslated the speech. "There is a war between Russia and Turkey," announced the Turkish-Russian translation of Erdogan's remarks. "And your invitation, we are glad to have received this invitation. My delegation is glad to have received this invitation," the Turkish leader continued. "The current situation between Ukraine and Russia, this is the backdrop of this visit," Erdogan informed Putin.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Sochi said that he won't renew the Black Sea Grain deal during the meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Credit: AP

Unclear if interpreter was Russian or Turkish

The goof-up was first called out by the official interpreter at the summit between Turkey, a NATO member, and Russia identified as Crimean Wind on Telegram. It remains unclear if the interpreter was Russian or Turkish. Putin, meanwhile, ignored the misinterpretation that Ankara was at war with Russia and instead said that he was cheated by the West over the Black Sea Grain Initiative that has provided no concessions to Moscow. "As usual, it often happens this way with our Western partners, they cheated on us again," Putin stressed, adding that the West did not keep its promises again."

In July, Russia announced that it was withdrawing from the agreement that was brokered by Turkey and the UN that allowed the safe passage of grain exports from Ukraine through the Black Sea. Moscow said that its demands to loosen sanctions on its own agricultural exports were not met, and hence it was suspending the pact. "It is well known that the Black Sea initiative failed to live up to its humanitarian mission since less than 3 percent of the 32.8 million tonnes of shipments went to the countries in need, while Ukrainians used it to attack Russian facilities," Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.