The Swedish government has not taken any remarkable measures in fighting terrorism within the framework of a memorandum signed with Turkey for its NATO bid to be approved by Ankara, said Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Turkish Foreign Minister, at a joint press conference with the Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in the Turkish capital on Monday, February 27.

"Unfortunately, on the part of Sweden, there were no convincing steps in the sphere of counterterrorism within the framework of the signed memorandum. A third meeting between [the representatives of] Turkey, Sweden, and Finland will be held in Brussels on March 9. We think that it is useful to hold it precisely there so that all our friends in NATO will see the progress on implementing the memorandum for themselves and that so far, Sweden has not yet fulfilled its obligations," he said, reported TASS.

The Turkish diplomat went on to say that the Swedish authorities have introduced a number of amendments to the constitution and anti-terrorism legislation that will stop the financing of terrorist organizations, but the fact of the matter is that terrorist groups continue to expand their activities and they continue to recruit new members into their groups. The introduction of recent legislative changes continues to be active in Sweden in the same way and has brought no new changes in controlling terrorism. He further said that Turkey had no particular issues with Finland's NATO bid but as of now, it is impossible for Sweden's application to be approved.

"At this moment, it is impossible to approve Sweden’s application," said Cavusoglu.

Further, Cavusoglu stressed that there were no negotiations between Turkey, Sweden, and Finland. "These meetings are held for coordination, in order for the sides to see progress in implementing the provisions of the signed memorandum, what was done, and what still remains to be done. In order to understand at which stage the process is," he mentioned. The Turkish foreign minister added that Turkey does not have unsolvable problems with Sweden and Finland; "these countries are not Turkey’s enemies, but there are a number of issues that require settling."

Image: AP