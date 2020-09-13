Turkish Capital Ankara Hit By Massive Sandstorm, 6 Injured; Spine-chilling Visuals Inside

A massive sandstorm hit the Turkish capital Ankara on Saturday, affecting daily life in the city. Initial reports stated six people were injured after strong winds bearing the dust storm hit the city. The people who were wounded had mild injuries after being hit by flying objects, Vasip Sahin, the governor of the capital said in a tweet.

“There is no immediate report of loss of life or property for now," he said.

The directorate tweeted that the sandstorm and rains would continue until 1600 GMT in the capital, which since late last month has been going through a dry period and heatwave.

It later issued a warning of strong winds and sandstorms for the neighbouring of the province, Kirikkale, in central Turkey.

The sandstorm first hit the Polatli district of Ankara and then engulfed the entire capital in no time. Reports also stated that the entire district was covered with a cloud of dust and small-scale fires broke out due to lightning strikes, but the fires were put out.

The Turkish capital's mayor took to Twitter to post a video of the approaching storm

Polatlı ilçemizde meydana gelen kum fırtınası nedeniyle ilçe halkımıza geçmiş olsun dileklerimi iletiyorum.



Ekiplerimiz tüm birimleriyle teyakkuzda olup kent genelinde nöbetini sürdürmektedir.



Başkent 153 hattımızdan günün her saati bize ulaşabilirsiniz. pic.twitter.com/2V1Lle7Zd1 — Mansur Yavaş (@mansuryavas06) September 12, 2020

Several others also posted spectacular but spine chilling videos of the approaching storm

A huge sandstorm makes it way to Ankara. The 2020 apocalyptic days has now made its way to the Turkish capital! pic.twitter.com/8P7Os4mVia — Louis Fishman لوي فيشمان לואי פישמן (@Istanbultelaviv) September 12, 2020

And this is what it looks like after the sand hit the city of Polatli (*about an hour from Ankara, part of the district of Ankara). pic.twitter.com/Hl4N8Z22WZ — Louis Fishman لوي فيشمان לואי פישמן (@Istanbultelaviv) September 12, 2020

#TURQUÍA | 12.09.2020

🔹Impresionante tormenta de arena en el distrito de Polatlı de Ankara Comenzó el sábado temprano y ha ganado fuerza durante el día



🔹El gobernador de Ankara Vasip Şahin dijo: Esta es la primera vez que experimentamos algo así en Polatlı Se reportó 6 heridos pic.twitter.com/1NY1BtgXX6 — RedClimáticaMundial (@Alerta_Noticias) September 12, 2020

Sandstorm in Polatlı district of Ankara .. never happened in this region before. We watch it like a horror movie pic.twitter.com/TpChbSKtDq — ☾☆p@stacıosm@n (@pastaciosman_42) September 12, 2020

#BREAKING

A apocalyptic movie-like scene has been recorded Turkey's capital Ankara caused by dust storm pic.twitter.com/SAmGiORuZg — EHA News (@eha_news) September 12, 2020

