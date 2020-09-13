Last Updated:

Turkish Capital Ankara Hit By Massive Sandstorm, 6 Injured; Spine-chilling Visuals Inside

A massive sandstorm hit the Turkish capital Ankara on Saturday, affecting daily life in the city. Initial reports stated six people were injured by strong winds

A massive sandstorm hit the Turkish capital Ankara on Saturday, affecting daily life in the city. Initial reports stated six people were injured after strong winds bearing the dust storm hit the city.  The people who were wounded had mild injuries after being hit by flying objects, Vasip Sahin, the governor of the capital said in a tweet.

“There is no immediate report of loss of life or property for now," he said.

The directorate tweeted that the sandstorm and rains would continue until 1600 GMT in the capital, which since late last month has been going through a dry period and heatwave.

It later issued a warning of strong winds and sandstorms for the neighbouring of the province, Kirikkale, in central Turkey.

The sandstorm first hit the Polatli district of Ankara and then engulfed the entire capital in no time. Reports also stated that the entire district was covered with a cloud of dust and small-scale fires broke out due to lightning strikes, but the fires were put out.

The Turkish capital's mayor took to Twitter to post a video of the approaching storm

 

Several others also posted spectacular but spine chilling videos of the approaching storm 

