UAE FM Abdullah Bin Zayed, Greek FM Dendias Review Bilateral Relations In Athens

On Monday, the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, discussed their countries' bilateral relations and strategic partnership.

While on a working visit to the Hellenic Republic, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Dendias discussed their countries' bilateral relations and strategic partnership. The meeting included a review of various aspects of bilateral cooperation and discussions on ways to strengthen it in several domains, such as economics, trade, investment, development, renewable energy, and food security.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias highlighted the strong and enduring relationship between the UAE and Greece, which began in 1975 and has steadily progressed over the years, culminating in the declaration of their strategic partnership in 2022.

During their meeting, the duo discussed various issues of mutual interest, including global efforts to combat climate change, in the context of the UAE's preparations to host the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Additionally, they exchanged views on regional and global developments.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended the progress and advancements that the UAE and Greece have achieved in different fields, thanks to their solid strategic partnership. Dendias welcomed Sheikh Abdullah and his delegation, emphasising the significance of the visit as a driving force to enhance the cooperation and partnership between the two countries in different fields.

Omar Saif Ghobash, the Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy, Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, the Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, and Sulaiman Hamed Salem Al Mazrouie, the UAE Ambassador to Greece were present at the meeting.