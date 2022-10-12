UAE's President Gets Vladimir Putin's Jacket & A Warm Handshake In Viral Video: WATCH

Amid rising global temperatures over the escalating war in Ukraine, a video of Vladimir Putin giving his personal jacket to the UAE premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is being talked about on Social media.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin hosted the ruler of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed on October 11 and during the meeting between both the premieres, when the latter was unable to tolerate the intense cold, Putin out of a personal gesture gave bin Zayed his personal jacket and also escorted him to his car. In the video, Putin can be seen accompanying Bin Zayed and shaking hands before waiting, until he leaves in his car escort.

Putin hails Russia - UAE ties

Hosting UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Putin lauded the ties between both countries as important for regional and global stability.

“Despite all the difficulties that exist in international relations today, ties between Russia and the United Arab Emirates are an important factor of stability in the region and the entire world,” Putin said beginning his talks with Al Nahyan. He also appreciated UAE’s support for the OPEC+ group, which includes Russia, to restrict oil production in order to raise oil prices.

