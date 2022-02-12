UK Ambassador To Ukraine To Continue Operating Kyiv Embassy Amid Fear Of Russian Invasion

At a time when the US and other countries announced to evacuate its embassy officials from Ukraine, UK Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons, on Saturday, affirmed she would continue living in Kyiv with the core embassy personnel, news agency Sputnik reported. According to Simmons, she will continue running the Kyiv-based embassy despite the chaotic situation unfolding in Ukraine. However, it is pertinent to note that other UK embassy officials have been moving out of the national capital. "I am staying in Kyiv and continue to work there with a core team. The embassy remains operational," Simmons wrote on Twitter.

Amid soaring possibilities of a Russian attack on Ukraine, the Kyiv authorities have approved an evacuation plan on Saturday. According to a report by the TASS news agency, Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klichko said the approval came after the United States issued a fresh warning for their citizens on Friday. Earlier on February 11, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a security alert that calls on all American citizens to leave Ukraine. While announcing the alert, Blinken said Moscow could invade Ukraine during the current Beijing Winter Olympics and added that Americans should leave the Eastern European country immediately.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Ukrainian mayor said that the officials are working continuously to prevent an emergency like situation in the country. According to him, the country has made a plan to counter the Russian aggression and added it would act in accordance with the plan. "City services are already working to prevent an emergency situation of a military nature. Our efforts are directed at preventing or overcoming possible provocations and withstanding a military attack. We act in accordance with a clear plan," TASS news agency quoted Klichko as saying.

A small number of US officials may remain in the Ukrainian capital

Meanwhile, speaking to AP, an official on the condition of anonymity said a small number of US officials may remain in the Ukrainian capital, but the vast majority of almost 200 Americans at the embassy will be relocated to Ukraine’s far west, near the Polish border. It is worth mentioning that the tension between Russia and Ukraine soared tremendously over the US intelligence reports that claim Russian forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine". However, Russian President Vladimir Putin refuted the US intelligence reports and called the allegations "baseless" on multiple occasions.

Image: Twitter/@MelSimmonsFCDO