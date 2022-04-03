UK Chef Purchases Rundown Residence In Italy But Ends Up Losing Out On Ownership; Know Why

It is a dream for many to possess a well-furnished house in a foreign country, that too with a good balcony view. However, have you ever wondered about getting a house - which is not furnished, but at a cost of just Rs. 85? A UK man, who considered himself fortunate for cracking such a deal for a rundown residence, however, little did he know that fate had something worse in store for him.

It is pertinent to note that apparently, there is an initiative named 'Case 1 Euro' ongoing in Italy's Mussomeli region, which is aimed at encouraging foreign investment in local real estate. Through this initiative, rundown residences (neglected or crumbling houses) are being sold at unusually cheaper rates in a bid to bolster the real estate prospects in the region. However, a UK -based man ended up as the unfortunate victim after he was now forced to leave the residence he acquired in the scenic Italian location.

A UK-based chef, who had purchased a rundown home in Mussomeli, Sicily for just 1 euro (Rs. 85), is now asked to leave the place because he has been unable to find labourers to help him renovate the place. It should be noted that as per agreements upon acquisition, buyers are required to renovate their residence within three years of purchase in order to complete their ownership of the property. Danny McCubbin bought a house in Mussomeli, however, the lack of availability of labourers owing to a crisis in the country's construction sector, has led to deferment of renovation, eventually leading to McCubbing losing out on ownership of the plot.

Why was the man forced to give up on his house?

According to a report by INews, McCubbin was compelled to sell his property after a year to a manor agent for the same amount. "It was very difficult to find a builder and over time the house deteriorated," he told a local media outlet. Meanwhile, it it pertinent to note that local authorities have promised to put an end to the ongoing builder shortage. “Local enterprises, which are busy with renovations until 2024, are forced to turn down new contracts, but soon, there will be an influx of new builders from abroad to help out”, said Mussomeli deputy mayor Toti Nigrelli, according to INews.

However, McCubbin claimed that the shortage had also flashed a new DIY trend. “Foreigners are buying houses that are not part of the €1 scheme but are already livable, or require a little renovation work which they are often willing to do themselves,” he said. It is sad that despite possessing the residence, the 58-year-old ended up losing out on ownership just because of red tapism.

(Image: Twitter/@dannyccubbin/Unsplash)