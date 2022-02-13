UK May Not Evacuate British Nationals If Russia Invades Ukraine: Report

The UK armed forces minister has said that the British troops will not be deployed to Ukraine in the event of a conflict with Russia. Speaking to Sky News on Saturday, UK junior defence minister James Heappey said that if the conflict with Russia breaks out, British nationals, who choose to stay in Ukraine, should not expect an evacuation by the military. He urged British nationals in the former Soviet state to “leave now”, saying that Russia is capable of invading “with very little notice” and that an attack was feasible “at any moment”.

"British nationals should leave Ukraine immediately by any means possible and they should not expect, as they saw in the summer with Afghanistan, that there would be any possibility of a military evacuation," Heappey told Sky News.

The British army official also went on to say that all UK personnel currently in Ukraine will be leaving the nation this weekend. Heappey informed that Britain’s involvement in Ukraine will be limited to NATO’s eastern borders. “We won’t play an active part in Ukraine but what we absolutely will do is stand on NATO’s eastern borders to reassure our allies in NATO that at a time of acute crisis on the European continent our role within NATO is steadfast and out support for our allies is unstinting,” he added.

UK, US and others urge citizens to leave Ukraine 'immediately'

It is to mention that Heappey’s remarks comes after the UK government advised British nationals to leave Ukraine while commercial means were still available. Downing Street even advised against all further travel to the former Soviet country. But the British government clarified that it is still maintaining a diplomatic presence in Ukraine.

As the tensions between Kyiv and Moscow continue to intensify, governments of several countries, including Australia, Japan and New Zealand, have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine “immediately”. Citing the volatile security situation along the eastern European borders, the countries have stressed that things can change at short notice. The European Union (EU), on the other hand, has asked its non-essential staff to depart from the former Soviet state, without issuing a formal 'evacuation' notice.

Notably, Moscow has already surrounded Ukraine with more than 100,000 troops, along with military hardware and equipment, stirring fears of an invasion. Even though Russia has denied that the country is planning an invasion, the US intelligence has indicated that a large-scale invasion by Russia could lead to the deaths of 50,000 civilians and the fall of the government in Kyiv within two days. But Moscow called those predictions “scaremongering”.

