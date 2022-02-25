UK Nationals Living In European Union Can’t Keep Pre-Brexit Rights, Advices ECJ

In a major blow to campaigners fighting to keep more of their rights after Brexit, the European court of justice has been advised that the Britons do not keep the advantages of EU citizenship as the United Kingdom already left the bloc in 2020, The Guardian reported. In an op-ed piece, Anthony Collins, an Irish advocate general at the court, said: "British nationals who enjoyed the benefits of union citizenship do not retain those advantages following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU". The Luxembourg-based court that usually follows its advocates’ advice is expected to issue a formal ruling on the case in June this year.

Notably, the case was brought on behalf of a retired civil servant, Alice Bouilliez. "Of course it’s disappointing. There is still a chance that this advice will be modified or even reversed, but it is upsetting. The opinion does seem quite cut and dried," Bouilliez, a 62-year-old former Foreign Office official, said. According to the UK media report, Bouilliez filed a case after she was denied voting in local and European elections as she lost her voting rights after the UK left the political and economic union of 27 member states.

She argued as EU citizenship was a fundamental status and, therefore, it should not be withdrawn without consent when there were serious consequences for people’s rights. As per the Brexit withdrawal agreement, around 1.3 million UK citizens legally resident in one of the European Union’s 27 states are eligible for permanent residence at the end of the transition period. However, it did not safeguard several rights that British nationals enjoyed as EU citizens including the right to vote and stand in local and European elections.

It is worth mentioning 'Brexit' is the name given to the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union. It is a combination of ‘Britain’ and ‘exit’. On 23 June 2016, the UK held a referendum on its membership in the EU. According to the Government of UK, the question facing voters was: ‘Should the United Kingdom remain a member of the European Union or leave the European Union?’ 51.89% of voters voted to leave the EU. Subsequently, the United Kingdom left the EU on 31 January 2020. Up to and including 31 December 2020 a transition period was in place. During that time, nothing changed and, the UK continued to comply with all EU laws and rules.

