UK Officials Urge Citizens To Get Booster Shots As COVID Continues To Rise In Europe

As the COVID cases in Europe continues to rise, officials are urging the citizens to get their vaccination and booster shots. In the United Kingdom, 40,941 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday, marking the third day in a row that the number of positive tests has above 40,000, bringing the seven-day total to 2,83,718, as per the reports of Sputnik. It prompted the UK government to urge citizens over the age of 40 to get COVID booster shots before the holidays.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that getting the booster vaccine is the best way to stay safe and keep the loved ones safe this winter. According to Sputnik, he also stated that while the government continues to monitor a wide range of data to ensure the country remains secure, there has been an increase in cases across areas of Europe and to prevent a comparable rise in this country, the most critical thing people can do is acquire the vaccine. He urged once again the people to acquire their vaccines as quickly as possible so that the virus does not spread.

UK vaccine Minister urges people to get booster shots

Maggie Throup, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Vaccines and Public Health stated that the government must safeguard the advances they have made via their vaccination programme this winter, according to Sputnik. She further asked everyone to help make the vaccination programme happen. Throup also urged the people to get their boosters when they are eligible, as well as the first and second dosages if anyone hasn't already.

According to the latest estimates, 14 million people in the United Kingdom have had their booster vaccinations. The government's comments came as WHO regional director Hans Kluge told the BBC that 5,00,000 more COVID-related deaths might be recorded by March unless urgent action is done now. He stated that the WHO understands what needs to be done to combat the coronavirus and prevent it from spreading. Kluge believes that mandatory vaccination measures should be considered a last resort, according to him, there are other options, such as the COVID pass.

Austria, first European country to declare coronavirus vaccination a legal mandate

The regional director's statement comes following the large scale protests in the Austrian capital Vienna due to vaccine mandate after the country became the first European country to declare coronavirus vaccination a legal mandate, according to Sputnik. The Czech Republic and Slovakia imposed a variety of COVID limitations, while German Health Minister Jens Spahn declared the situation a national emergency.

(Image: AP)