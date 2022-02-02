UK PM Boris Johnson Arrives In Ukraine, Calls Russian Invasion Threat 'clear Danger'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday arrived in Kyiv for holding talks about the Ukraine-Russia crisis with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Johnson arrived in Ukraine as simultaneously, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Hungarian counterpart Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks over the phone about defusing tensions. In a diplomatic effort, UK’s leader also hopes to speak with Putin and NATO leaders this week.

Johnson’s visit comes as Moscow has concentrated over 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s doorstep and is demanding security guarantees from the US and its allies. As he arrived in the UK, Boris Johnson in his speech said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “is holding a gun to Ukraine’s head,” adding that the threat of Russian invasion is “imminent.” He also threatened sanctions on Russia as he said: "It's vital that in Moscow, they understand that there will be automaticity in the way that we apply these sanctions so that the minute there is a further incursion into sovereign Ukrainian territory then those sanctions will apply," Johnson told a news conference in Kyiv.

“This is a clear and present danger. We see large numbers of troops massing, we see preparations for all kinds of operations that are consistent with an imminent military campaign,” Johnson said during the press address on his Kyiv visit on Tuesday.

“It’s about the whole European security architecture because be in no doubt about what I think President Putin is trying to achieve here. I think that he is trying, by holding a gun as it were to the head of Ukraine, by intimidating Ukraine, to get us to change the way we look at (European security),” UK’s leader stressed in his speech.

The UK has long been a staunch supporter of Ukrainian sovereignty, and since 2015, British Armed Forces have trained over 22,000 Ukrainian troops to defend themselves against Russian-backed separatists in the Donbas region. UK Prime Minister Johnson pledged “full support” to its ally Ukraine as he emphasized defending the ‘rule of law’. The UK's Prime Minister Office in a statement warned Russia, stating that PM Johnson has repeatedly made clear, including directly to President Putin, the UK's enduring and unwavering support for Ukrainian sovereignty. Further Russian incursion would have a stark humanitarian cost, the PMO added, and the UK continues to encourage Russia to engage fully in discussions with NATO.

In his speech on Tuesday in Kyiv, Johnson warned that any attempts of an armed offensive against Ukraine will come with political and military repercussions. “Parents, mothers in Russia should reflect on that fact. I hope President Putin steps back from that conflict and engages in dialogue,” Johnson,” UK PM stressed.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned, that should Russia decide to invade Kyiv, “it is not going to be a war between Ukraine and Russia; this is going to be a European war, a fully-fledged war.” Johnson also iterated that Russia has been saying that the threat is exaggerated by the US and UK. “That’s not the intelligence we are seeing. It’s a clear and present danger,” he asserted. “Putin is trying to undermine this, to impose a new Yalta and zone of influence,” he added. “It wouldn’t just be Ukraine. You have to think about Georgia and Moldova and other countries,” the UK PM warned.