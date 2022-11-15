UK PM Rishi Sunak Announces To Spend $4.9bn For Building 5 Navy Ships Amid Russian Threats

In response to growing Russian threats, the United Kingdom and its allies are taking measures to strengthen their security. According to a press release from the British government, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Monday, the next phase of the Type 26 frigate program, with a contract of £4.2 billion ($4.9 billion) to construct five additional ships for the Royal Navy in addition to the three that are now under construction. Notably, the latest contract has been granted to BAE Systems.

This came at the time when the UK PM is in Indonesia for the first G20 summit. Furthermore, the summit takes place as nations struggle with the repercussions of Putin's violence and contempt for their sovereignty, with the world's poorest people being affected hardest by rising food and energy prices.

According to the release, over the next ten years, this project will provide 1,700 employments at the BAE Systems locations in Glasgow's Scotstoun and Govan. The UK supply chain will be able to sustain 2,300 more employees.

UK PM Rishi Sunak on Putin’s behaviour

Furthermore, British PM Sunak said, “There can be no normalisation of Putin’s behaviour, which has no place in the international community.” He even added, “Russia’s actions put all of us at risk. As we give the Ukrainian people the support they need, we are also harnessing the breadth and depth of UK expertise to protect ourselves and our allies. This includes building the next generation of British warships.”

The release also revealed that the foundations of the stable international order that the G20 was established to preserve—sovereignty and international law—have been violated by Russia. The Prime Minister and his fellow leaders will emphasise during this week's summit that Russia's place in the international system can never be normalised as long as the war in Ukraine rages on, further, they will denounce Putin's callous disdain for human rights.

UK's navy ships

Besides this, the Type 26, a cutting-edge warship designed by the UK, is primarily used for anti-submarine operations. It will aim to safeguard the Carrier Strike Group and the UK's ongoing nuclear deterrence at sea. Additionally, defence of the island nation, facilitation of international trade, and continued functioning of undersea energy and communications infrastructure all depend on maritime security, the release added.

By the middle of the 2030s, all eight, Type 26 frigates should be finished with construction. As per the release, once operational, the ships may be sent anywhere in the globe to defend the security of the UK and its allies.

In the meantime, the UK Prime Minister will employ the G20 Summit to underline the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine in addition to criticising Russia's actions. The Prime Minister even pledged £4.1 billion in direct assistance to Ukraine while serving as Chancellor, including £2.3 billion in crucial military help. The Prime Minister will affirm that he would equal that amount of military support funding in 2023.

(Image: AP)