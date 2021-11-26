UK Receives Stern Warning From EU To Resolve Fishing Row With France By December 10

The United Kingdom and France must resolve their fishing row by December 10, the European Union (EU) said in a stern warning to Britain on Wednesday. The warning comes amid escalating tensions between France and the UK over the post-Brexit fishing licenses, which the fishermen complained were "too onerous" to get due to the requirements stipulated by the UK. Additionally, French fisheries also threatened to block ferries and transits across the Channel Tunnel further gaslighting the situation.

It is pertinent to note that the row between France and UK sparked after the former demanded more fishing licenses from London and the Channel Island of the European fishers as a part of the post-Brexit agreement signed in late 2020. As per the deal, those fisheries who can prove previous fishing journeys in British waters can continue to work, however, France and UK have remained differentiated over the nature and extent of the evidence required for them.

'UK will not change its stance'

The EU had been negotiating talks between London and Paris to de-escalate conflict between the two, however, after the said warning issued on Wednesday, a Downing Street spokesperson told the UK-based Daily Express that the government "has not changed its position in reaction to the EU's deadline."

“We have licensed nearly 1,700 EU vessels overall; our approach to licensing has been reasonable and fully in line with our commitments in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement," the spokesperson said, as per Daily Mail. "We continue to work with the Commission and the French authorities and will consider any further evidence provided to support remaining license applications," he added.

Responding to the threat from UK PM Johnson's administration, President of the National Committee of Maritime Fisheries, Gerard Romiti, on Thursday said that "We don't want handouts, we just want our licenses back. The UK must abide by the post-Brexit deal. Too many fishermen are still in the dark." Asking UK to take the threat as a "warning shot," Romiti added that fishermen have been waiting with 'bated breath' for 11 months and the patience of professionals has limits.

Meanwhile, Clement Beaune, France's Europe Minister, told the French Senate today that Paris will continue to hold dialogue with the UK over fishing licenses extending support to the fishers. "Our objective remains the same: to ensure the agreement we signed is respected, to defend our fishers. We will stand by them always," the Daily Express reported, quoting Beaune.

France calls on the EU to use 'levers at disposal' to resolve the issue

Last month, French PM Jean Castex urged EU Chief Ursula Von der Leyen to use "levers at disposal" to reach a resolution on the matter adding that the EU must “make clear that compliance with the commitments entered into is non-negotiable and that leaving the Union is more damaging than remaining in it," the Daily Express reported. In his letter to the EU, he also highlighted that UK's "attitude" risks the lives of not only French fishermen but also those of EU's in essence that "it sets a precedent for the future and challenges our credibility and our ability to assert our rights with regard to international commitments signed by the union."

