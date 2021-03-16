UK Stands Firm As EU Takes Legal Action Over Northern Ireland Brexit 'breach'

Marking the latest development in the ongoing Brexit-related scuffle between the European Union and the United Kingdom, London has said the changes it made in Northern Ireland’s trading arrangements were “lawful” and “well precedented''. Earlier, the bloc initiated legal proceedings against Johnson Administration stressing that it has made a Brexit law violation to favour its businesses in Northern Ireland.

What did the UK do?

On March 3, British PM Boris Johnson announced an extension in the grace periods to British Supermarket suppliers and businesses trading in Northern Ireland by relaxing procedures and checks until October. This was perceived to be in violation of the Northern Ireland Protocol agreement, which was inked between the EU and the UK as a part of the Brexit withdrawal plan. As per the Agreements, both parties had agreed to keep Northern Ireland a part of the EU's single Market implying that all the goods arriving from the UK mainland required to undergo EU Import Procedures.

EU files legal case

Describing the move as a "serious" violation of the agreement, the European Commission on March 15 initiated a legal proceeding against the UK by sending two formal letters.

“The EU and the UK agreed on the protocol together. We are also bound to implement it together. Unilateral decisions and international law violations by the UK defeat its very purpose and undermine trust between us. The UK must properly implement it if we are to achieve our objectives. That is why we are launching legal action today. I do hope that through the collaborative, pragmatic and constructive spirit that has prevailed in our work so far on implementing the withdrawal agreement, we can solve these issues in the joint committee without recourse to further legal means.” an excerpt from the letter read.



London calls it 'necessary'

However, just a few hours later, London replied stressing that changing the duration of the grace period was "temporary”, “lawful” and “part of a progressive and good faith implementation” of the Northern Ireland protocol. Amidst the ongoing pandemic, shops in Northern Ireland have struggled to maintain their stock and cancellation of grace periods could only make the situation worse.