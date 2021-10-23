UKPNP, JKIPA Protesters Mark 'Black Day' Against Pakistan's 1947 Jammu & Kashmir Invasion

In order to mark protest against the Pakistan Invasion of Jammu and Kashmir, the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) and the Jammu Kashmir International People's Alliance (JKIPA) held a protest in front of the European Parliament on Saturday, October 23. The protestors who were holding placards to mark the 'black day', gathered in front of the EU Parliament and chanted anti-Pak slogans. Those who had participated in the protest included senior human rights activists Andy Vermaut, Manel Masalmi and Sajid Hussain. Other than Indian protestors, a woman rights activist from Afghanistan, Mina Pujaan also took part in the protest.

During the event, Pujaan spoke about the deteriorating human rights situation in her country under the Taliban. It is worth mentioning this was not the first time when a black day was observed on international soil. Earlier on Friday, a massive protest was held in Bangladesh's Dhaka city to mark October 22 as "Black Day". Notably, on this day, Islamabad-led tribal troops attacked the innocent Kashmiri population in 1947 to take control of Jammu and Kashmir. It is worth noting that the code name of the operation was "Gulmarg". A similar protest was also led by Bangladesh's Rationalism and Liberalism Practice Forum at Dhaka Reporters Unity. According to the reports, more than 100 people participated in the protest. During the protest rally, banners and placards condemning the massacre in Kashmir by Pakistan-backed tribals, were displayed in the seminar hall.

'Darkest day in the history of J&K': NEP protestors in London

A similar rally was also held in London in which National Equality Party (NEP) Chairman Sajjad Raja participated in the protest. Raja said, "22nd October is the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the day in 1947 when Pakistan invaded our land and occupied us and since then our basic necessities are violated and we get no basic facilities. We are suffering since that day." Talking about the group's demands, Raja added, "Our demands in London are for the international community to help us to force Pakistan to get out of Jammu and Kashmir and let people decide about their future and the interesting thing here is Pakistan is not a legitimate but an illegal invader and occupied us. India and the people of Jammu Kashmir need to decide what should be the future of people and what sort of relationship both should have. India should help J&K to get Pakistan out."

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI