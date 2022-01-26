Ukraine: 18 Police Personnel, 3 Protesters Wounded In Clashes In Front Of Parliament

18 police officers and three protesters have been wounded in the clashes that erupted during the protest rally in Ukraine. The protest rally was staged by Ukraine entrepreneurs in front of the Parliament building, Verkhovna Rada, ANI cited TASS report. The Ukraine Police in the Facebook post has confirmed the development and informed that 18 police officers suffered injuries, including fractures, closed brain injuries and chemical eye burns.

According to the police department's Facebook post, the doctor had told them that one woman who was in a crowd of protesters was diagnosed with the forearm and three ribs fractured. The representatives of small and medium-sized businesses who have been demanding the adoption of laws to simplify the operation of business had organized the protest in front of the parliament building, as per the ANI report. The protesters tried to breach into the building, however, they were not allowed to enter the building by the police.

Criminal cases on two charges

The Ukraine police stated that they told the protesters to stop their actions, however, the protesters did not respond and the police intervened to restore the order. The authorities have initiated two criminal cases on charges of hooliganism and the use of violence against law enforcement officials. As per the news report, several protesters have been detained but the people participating in the protest said that they would continue the protest. The police department has said that none of the protesters has died in the clashes.

Ukraine - Russia border tensions

Amid the escalating border tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the US, Britain, Australia, Germany and Canada has announced the decision to withdraw some of their diplomats and dependents from Kyiv. As the countries ask the people to move out of Ukraine, the country's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov told parliament that "there are no grounds to believe" that Russia will attack Kyiv, according to AP. He assured people to not worry and there is no need to have bags packed. Even though Russia has denied the claims that they plan to invade Ukraine, however, it is alleged that they have around 100,000 troops near Ukraine border. Several rounds of talks have been conducted in a bid to reduce tensions, however, there is no result seen so far. The US and its allies have threatened to impose sanctions against Russia if Moscow sends its military into Ukraine.

(Inputs from AP, ANI)