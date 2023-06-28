Ukraine Celebrates Constitution Day, President Zelenskyy Wishes Citizens

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to social media platform Twitter on Wednesday to wish his citizens on Constitution Day. The Ukrainian State Basic Law was adopted in 1996 at the 5th session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the 2nd convocation. Taking to the microblogging website, Zelenskyy wrote, "Our Ukraine. Sovereign. Independent. Democratic. It is and will be. Glory to Ukraine!" With the tweet, Zelenskyy also attached a video which highlighted the importance of the Ukrainian Constitution.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted later, " #Ukrainian Constitution turns 27! For our people, it's not just a set of rules and rights but also a symbol of our life principles and enduring reverence for democracy. Our desire to defend our principles is #WhatWeAreFightingFor".

Facts about Ukraine's Constitution Day

During the voting, 315 out of 450 deputies voted in favour. The Constitution of Ukraine went into effect on the day of its adoption.

The history of the constitutional process in Ukraine goes back to Kievan Rus. It was partly based on the ancient Ukrainian law (Ruska Pravda) and later (Lithuanian Statute), the acts of the Bohdan Khmelnytsky's Cossack state period (Articles of March) or (Articles of Zaporizhia Army).

The first Ukrainian Constitution is considered to be the Pylyp Orlyk Constitution, which was adopted on April 5, 1710.

The first Ukrainian Constitution was a contract between the Cossack Hetman Pylyp Orlyk and the Cossacks, which defined the rights and duties of all members of troops.

Another Ukrainian constitution was the Constitution of the Ukrainian National Republic (UNR), adopted on 29 April 1918.

In Soviet times, when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union as the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, four constitutions were adopted successively, in 1925, 1929, 1937 and 1976.

In 2003, Ukraine initiated a constitutional reform, which resulted in the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on December 8, 2004 (403 votes in favour) of the Law of Ukraine on the Amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine. However, on September 30, 2010, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine abolished the effect of this law.

Constitutional reform was renewed in February 2014. In particular, on February 22, 2014, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the Resolution on the text of the Constitution of Ukraine in the version of June 28, 1996.

Feature of the Ukrainian Constitution

Today, Ukrainian constitutional reform is one of the cornerstones of the reform agenda in Ukraine and one of the priorities of the Ukrainian state. The concept of reforming local government and territorial diversification of power in Ukraine received consensus at a meeting of the Government of Ukraine on April 1, 2014.

On April 6, 2014, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko participated in the first session of the newly established Constitutional Commission. At that time, he stressed, "Ukraine was, is and will be a unitary state", as per the official statement of the Ukrainian embassy in the Republic of Cyprus. The highlights of the Constitution are:

The elaboration of constitutional amendments on power decentralization

Improvement of constitutional principles of justice

Regulation of constitutional rights, freedoms and duties

The Constitution of Ukraine has ensured the creation of a proper legal framework for the approval of a number of legislative acts necessary for the implementation of local government reform.