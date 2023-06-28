Ukraine Celebrates Constitution Day, President Zelenskyy Wishes Citizens

Quick links:
Zelenskyy wished everyone on Ukraine's Constitution Day. (Image: AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to social media platform Twitter on Wednesday to wish his citizens on Constitution Day. The Ukrainian State Basic Law was adopted in 1996 at the 5th session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the 2nd convocation. Taking to the microblogging website, Zelenskyy wrote, "Our Ukraine. Sovereign. Independent. Democratic. It is and will be. Glory to Ukraine!" With the tweet, Zelenskyy also attached a video which highlighted the importance of the Ukrainian Constitution.
Our Ukraine. Sovereign. Independent. Democratic. It is and will be.
Glory to Ukraine! 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/C7plLwwGV9— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 28, 2023
Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted later, " #Ukrainian Constitution turns 27! For our people, it's not just a set of rules and rights but also a symbol of our life principles and enduring reverence for democracy. Our desire to defend our principles is #WhatWeAreFightingFor".
#Ukrainian Constitution turns 27!— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) June 28, 2023
For our people, it's not just a set of rules and rights but also a symbol of our life principles and enduring reverence for democracy.
Our desire to defend our principles is #WhatWeAreFightingFor 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Dcrcl9uJlv
Happy 🇺🇦 Constitution Day!#WhatWeAreFightingFor https://t.co/fHLoOeQ7Hb— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) June 28, 2023
Today, Ukrainian constitutional reform is one of the cornerstones of the reform agenda in Ukraine and one of the priorities of the Ukrainian state. The concept of reforming local government and territorial diversification of power in Ukraine received consensus at a meeting of the Government of Ukraine on April 1, 2014.
On April 6, 2014, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko participated in the first session of the newly established Constitutional Commission. At that time, he stressed, "Ukraine was, is and will be a unitary state", as per the official statement of the Ukrainian embassy in the Republic of Cyprus. The highlights of the Constitution are:
The Constitution of Ukraine has ensured the creation of a proper legal framework for the approval of a number of legislative acts necessary for the implementation of local government reform.