Ukraine Foreign Min Thanks Allies For Support On National Unity Day Amid Row With Russia

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba commemorated National Unity Day amidst the ongoing turmoil on Wednesday. Kuleba stated Ukrainians always prevail united and expressed gratitude to Ukraine's allies who were supporting the nation amid the ongoing border crisis with Russia.

The Foreign Affairs minister's tweet, read, "United, Ukrainians always prevail. Today, we celebrate unity of all Ukrainians at home and abroad. But also Ukraine’s unity with reliable partners proven by this security crisis created by Russia. Grateful to our true friends who stand by us not only in words, but also in deeds."

Ukraine Unity Day

In the meanwhile, the Ukrainian Parliament stated, "Unity Day is celebrated in #Ukraine today! Unity is our powerful weapon. Now, more than ever, we must stand side by side and not allow the enemy to defeat the spirit and will of the independent nation."

Unity Day is celebrated in #Ukraine today!

Further, on February 16, Russia's Ministry of Defence has announced to pull its troops back from Crimea to end its military exercise. Russia claimed its forces had already crossed the Crimean bridge, Interfax news agency reported. The Russian Ministry of Defence posted a video on Twitter, saying, "Frames of the crossing of the Crimean bridge by a train with military equipment of units #ЮВО moving to the point of permanent deployment."

In addition, on February 15, the Russian Defense Ministry said that some of the soldiers stationed in Ukraine will be returning to their base locations. In response, US President Joe Biden indicated that America was closely following the situation and is prepared to strike firmly if Russia attempts to invade Ukraine. The US President stated, citing American analysts, that the Russian military remained in a threatened position and that the potential of a Ukrainian invasion cannot be ruled out.

Russia-Ukraine crisis

It is worth noting that Russia and Ukraine have been at odds since Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine's Kremlin-friendly president, was toppled by a popular uprising in 2014. In retaliation, Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula and backed separatists in the east, killing almost 14,000 people in conflict thus far. A 2015 peace treaty backed by France and Germany put an end to large-scale conflicts, but frequent skirmishes between Russia and Ukraine have continued, and efforts to reach a political settlement have stalled, according to the Associated Press.

