Ukraine Garners More Support Of Europeans Against Russia As Tensions Escalate: Survey

Majority of the Europeans that believe that the Russian threat of invasion of Ukraine is ‘imminent’ in 2022 suggest that both NATO and the EU should provide support to Kyiv, according to a study conducted by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR). In a changing landscape of the European security view, most EU citizens in the majority of six of the seven EU countries surveyed on February 8 view Moscow as belligerent and want to safeguard the sovereignty of Ukraine. According to the polls conducted in late January, nations located in belts nearest to Europe’s eastern border lent far-reaching support for Kyiv’s territorial integrity and opposed Russia’s armed aggression.

“About 60% of EU citizens surveyed believe NATO should come to Ukraine's defence if Russia invades,” the ECFR survey stated on Tuesday. They viewed the NATO alliance and its 30 member states as the “main defenders of Ukrainian sovereignty” and supported NATO’s attempts to counter the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s agendas as he concentrated more than 100,000 military troops on the frontier with Kyiv.

While Finland at 44% supported Kyiv, lagged slightly behind, nearly 51% of respondents in France and Italy, 52% in Germany, 55% in Sweden, 64% Romania, and 73% of those in Poland supported Kyiv, according to the survey. In Finland, about 56% of respondents believe that the EU will successfully defend Kyiv’s sovereignty, while the majority over 59% believe that NATO is well-positioned to ward off Russia. More than 60% in Poland, Sweden, Italy, and Romania believe that the EU was better equipped to safeguard’s Kyiv’s national interests. But particularly in Sweden and Finland, this sentiment is prevalent among the majority. Respondents in all NATO countries except Poland and Romania placed their trust in Washington in supporting peace. Poland and Romania trusted Germany more than the US, as per the survey.

“While most Europeans still trust Nato to defend Europe, ‘Nato’ is no longer just another name for ‘the US’,” the authors said. “Europeans trust Nato to protect their interests more than they trust the US to do so.”

Geopolitical awakening in Europe

The survey's data demonstrates the geopolitical awakening in Europe, Mark Leonard, director of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), said in the study published on Feb. 8. ECFR conducted polling in at least seven countries, which accounts for two-thirds of the EU’s total population. “EU states have been portrayed as divided, weak and absent on Ukraine, but European citizens are united: they agree Vladimir Putin may pursue military action, and that Europe, together with its Nato partners, should ride to Ukraine’s aid,” the study claimed. In UK, despite the “much-publicized show of solidarity with Kyiv” as per the author, there was hardly a stance among the Brits for the UK to assume a leading role in the Russia Ukraine crisis.

Poland (66%) and Sweden (52%) however opined that the UK must come to Kyiv’s rescue. European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell has pledged and underscored the EU's strong support to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity as tensions at the border with Russia escalated. "It is a European crisis and the solution is European in that framework, in that respect, "geopolitics expert Cyrille Bret had told Euronews.