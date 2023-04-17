Ukraine infrastructure minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov, is scheduled to visit Turkey on Tuesday to discuss the status of a deal regarding the safe wartime export of grain from several Ukrainian Black Sea ports. According to Turkey's defence ministry, Kubrakov will meet Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar in the central Turkish city of Kayseri. Ukraine has expressed concerns that the grain accord, brokered by the UN for Black Sea grain exports, is at risk of being "shutdown" after Russia blocked inspections of participating ships in Turkish waters.

The deal, which was renewed for 60 days last month, may face further challenges as Russia has signaled its reluctance to extend it unless the West removes obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertiliser, according to officials cited in a Sky News report. This development is significant because Ukraine plays a crucial role in the international food market.

What has been the impact of war on international food market?

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has had significant impact on the international food market, particularly in the region and beyond. The key impacts include:

Disruption of Agricultural Production: The conflict has resulted in the disruption of agricultural production in Ukraine, particularly in regions directly affected by the conflict. Farmers in conflict-affected areas have faced challenges such as land mines, destruction of infrastructure, and displacement of populations, which have adversely impacted agricultural activities, including planting, harvesting, and transportation of crops. This disruption has led to a decrease in agricultural output, including grains, which has affected global food supply chains.

Reduction in Grain Exports: Ukraine is a major grain exporter, and the conflict has led to a reduction in its grain exports. Due to the disruption in agricultural production, logistics, and transportation, Ukraine has faced challenges in meeting its usual grain export commitments. This has led to a decrease in the availability of Ukrainian grains in international markets, which has affected global grain trade and pricing dynamics.