Amid mounting concerns about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Senior Journalist Vandana Jhingan from Chicago in the United States and Journalist Sergey Panashchuk from Odessa in Ukraine spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network and shared some first-hand information about the region's escalating tensions. Regarding the Ukrainian border situation, journalist Sergey Panashchuk stated that Russia has been conducting military drills for the past eight years. According to him, the only difference is that the Western media is now closely monitoring it. He went on to say that the drills had previously gone unnoticed by the Western media.

Sergey also stated that the older people born and raised in the Soviet Union feel a connection to Russia and see NATO as a threat, whereas the younger community are mostly West oriented and see NATO as a friend and a means of defence when asked about the split opinion of Ukraine nationals on whether the country should align itself with NATO or give in to Russia's demand. He went on to say that 90% of people in Western Ukraine and 40-50% of people in Eastern Europe are in favour of joining NATO.

#RepublicSuperExclusive | There's split opinion. Older people are more sensitive towards Russia but the younger generation is western-orientated who think NATO is a friend: Sergey Panashchuk from Odessa on Ukraine's opinion on Russia becoming NATO memberhttps://t.co/TBJbdJBOnF pic.twitter.com/TG7z8eqvBR — Republic (@republic) February 12, 2022

Sergey Panashchuk said, "Russia has been performing military drills for the last 8 years. The only difference now is that the West is talking more about it and that it has become a main topic. It is also because the Western media is observing the whole situation closely. Earlier the western media wasn’t bothered at all about these drills and about what may happen next."

#RepublicGlobalExclusive FROM UKRAINE



'The situation is very concerning. Nobody here knows what will come next. Ukraine govt is asking people to stay calm and is saying Russia won't attack': Journalist Sergey Panashchuk to Republic from Odessa, Ukrainehttps://t.co/GoKVToeEuC pic.twitter.com/RPkVLcAzTf — Republic (@republic) February 12, 2022

When asked about other countries urging their citizens to flee Ukraine as quickly as possible, Sergey responded that it is quite concerning that other countries are urging their citizens to flee while the Ukrainian government is telling people to remain calm. Sergey asserted that the government is sending conflicting messages to Ukrainians. Because, on the one hand, the government claims that Russia will not attack and that the Ukrainian army is capable of defending the country.

On the other hand, the government is evacuating documents from Kiev to Lviv (Western Ukraine), which is extremely concerning. There is, however, no indication of military mobilisation, he added. People in Ukraine are calm, and the situation appears to be normal, Sergey told the Republic Media Network.

People living near the border are unconcerned and do not believe Russia will attack, the journalist responded on being asked about the opinion of people living close to the eastern border. He added it's also because people in the east have stronger ties to Russia, and the war has been ongoing for more than eight years, and people have grown accustomed to it.

"Nobody can afford a war..."

Senior Journalist, Vandana Jhingan, agrees with Sergey Panashchuk, stating, "This has been escalated. Russia said we are not going to invade Ukraine, but when it comes to the US, I mean it's like creating a phobia in people's minds that they (Russia) may attack."

She further stated that everyone heard US national security advisor, Jake Sullivan's statement, where he urged Americans to leave Ukraine in 48 hours. She added that "it is a threat in itself." She went on to say that, however, for diplomatic intervention, all nations must come together as "Nobody can afford a war at this particular time."

In addition, when asked about Vladimir Putin's constant denial that Russia will not invade Ukraine, Sergey stated that Russia did not say it would invade in 2014, but it did. Hence, because of what happened in the past, we cannot be certain of what will happen next.

He said, "In 2014 as well, Russia did not say that it is going to invade but it did. So we cannot be 100% sure of what happens next because of the past. But we also can not say that it is going to happen. We are in total unstable position now."

Image: Republic World/AP