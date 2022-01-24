Ukraine Leader Slams UK Over 'Russian Puppet’ Claim Amid Soaring Border Tensions

Amid soaring tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Yevhen Murayev, a former Ukrainian politician, rebuffed British claims that he may be placed as the leader of a Kremlin-backed puppet administration in Kyiv, telling Reuters that he has been considering legal action. This comment came as the British foreign ministry claimed on Sunday that Russia was considering Murayev as a possible candidate to govern Ukraine if Moscow invaded and Russian intelligence agents were in communication with many other former Ukrainian leaders about launching an invasion.

Further, these allegations were denounced by Russia as "disinformation," whereas a Ukrainian official stated that they should be taken seriously. On Sunday, Moscow accused the United Kingdom of disseminating a false narrative about Putin's leadership. According to Sputnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry denied assertions made by the British government that Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin installed a puppet government in Ukraine in order to conquer the nation easily. The Russian Foreign Ministry dismissed the reports as "nonsense," accusing the UK of creating false facts as well as blaming Western nations for attempting to escalate tensions in the region.

These Russian remarks were witnessed in reaction to a statement from the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office accusing Putin of attempting to establish a "pro-Russian leader" in Ukraine.

'This conspiracy theory: absolutely unproven, absolutely unfounded'

During a video conversation, Yevhen Murayev stated, “This morning I already read in all the news publications this conspiracy theory: absolutely unproven, absolutely unfounded,” as per the Reuters. Furthermore, given the fact that he was sanctioned by Russia in the year 2018, he refused the allegation of having any communication with Russian intelligence agents and ridiculed the suggestion that he was in collaboration with the Kremlin as "stupid."

“Probably in the UK it was somehow forgotten or missed, or simply not even appreciated,” Murayev stated, adding that the claims had caused him to mistrust the competence of UK intelligence operation, Reuters reported.

Russia accused West of using Ukraine as a tool to advance their own interests

In addition to this, on Sunday, Russia has even accused the West of using Ukraine as a tool to advance their own interests in the region as well as influence certain actions. The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that Western countries want constant justifications for anti-Russian sanctions, and they are utilising Ukraine to do so, despite the fact that there is no evidence of Russian "aggressive" intentions.

Furthermore, on January 20, Russia asked the West to stop spreading strong anti-Russian propaganda and assisting Ukraine's militarization. Western nations have blamed Russia for stationing forces and have said that Moscow is planning "aggressive action." Russia has repeatedly denied these accusations, claiming that NATO military operations near its borders pose a threat to Russian national security.

(Image: Facebook-Yevhen Murayev/ AP)