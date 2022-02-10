Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 9, Wednesday, was warned by the Ukrainian general that his troops will "fight until the very last breath” to defend the sovereignty of Kyiv. Ukraine’s General Oleksandr Syrskyi warned that should an event of the Russian invasion occur, it wouldn’t be a "simple walk in the park” for the Russian soldiers, Sky News reported. Syrskyi said that his soldiers were starting a series of military drills in the north of Ukraine, along the border with Moscow-ally Belarus, where Russian forces have been concentrated and have been holding the joint military drills with the Belarusian forces.

The 56-year-old Ukraine’s general asserted that Kyiv’s soldiers will also shortly commence the military training in the south of Kyiv and the drills will test new weapons delivered by the United States and the UK. The military exercises will focus on preparedness for the Ukrainian troops in airborne assaults. When asked if he had any particular message for the Russian soldiers concentrated on the border, General Syrskyi told Sky News: "The armed forces of Ukraine are ready. We are capable and we will not give up a single metre of Ukrainian land without a fight.” He furthermore hurled a warning as he asserted: “This [armed conflict] will not be a simple walk in the park if they [Russian soldiers] decide to conduct a full-blown invasion.”

"This is a warning... we will make sure to fight until the very last breath for every single metre of Ukrainian land,” Ukraine’s General Oleksandr Syrskyi asserted in his remark with Sky news. "I trust in the Ukrainian servicemembers. I trust in our armed forces and I trust in our victory,” he added.

An estimated 140,000 Russian soldiers on border with Kyiv

Ukraine’s General Oleksandr Syrskyi informed that the Russian forces on the frontier with Kyiv are an estimated 120,000 in number, but in recent weeks that figure has gone up to 140,000 soldiers, including the Air Force and Navy personnel. Russia has deployed offensive weaponry systems, an estimated 125,000 troops, battle tanks, self-propelled howitzers, infantry fighting vehicles, multiple launch rocket systems, Iskander short-range ballistic missile systems, and towed artillery, within striking distance of Ukraine. It was earlier reported that in an effort to put up a tough fight with the invading Moscow forces, Ukraine mobilised hundreds of thousands of civilians to an abandoned Soviet-era asphalt plant to train them militarily. Ukrainian civilians were moved to the army reserves for military training to counter troops amassed by its Soviet-era neighbour, according to multiple on-ground reports.