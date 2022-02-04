Ukraine Minister Claims Russia's Plan 'ruined' After US & UK Call Out Possible Invasion

The Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister stated that Russia's plans have been "ruined" owing to revelations by the United States and the United Kingdom about the threat of a possible invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to Sky News, Hanna Maliar stated that the threat of an attack is still looming, but calling out suspected Russian plans was a way to combat it. "It's critical to realise that if we or our western allies announce a date for a potential attack, it does mean that we are sabotaging Russia's plans," Maliar told the British news outlet.

Since late November, the US and the UK have been warning of a fresh Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, Russia has often denied that it has any plans to strike its former Soviet ally and rejects Western worries as a "propaganda campaign." In the most recent revelation, the US claimed to have evidence regarding a Russian plot to create a pretext for an invasion by presenting a bogus video that would build on recent disinformation campaigns, the New York Times reported. It further stated that the plan involved staging and recording a fake Ukrainian military attack on Russian territory or on Russian-speaking civilians in eastern Ukraine.

Around 130,000 Russian troops deployed along the border: Ukraine

The UK has also made declassified intelligence public in order to show what the foreign office said last month was evidence that Russia was planning to install a "puppet regime in Kyiv." The US, the UK and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have accused Russia of deploying over 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border. Meanwhile, the latest numbers from Ukraine indicated that between 115,000 and 130,000 soldiers have been stationed along borders as a result of Russian aggression, Sky News reported.

The US providing defensive security support to Ukrainian allies

On February 2, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price claimed that Washington has taken steps to provide defensive security support to Ukrainian allies. He also accused Russians of spreading lies, disinformation, and propaganda in order to depict Ukraine as an "aggressor." The US had earlier declared that it would send 3,000 military personnel to Romania, Poland, and Germany amid Russia's continued build-up of forces on its western border with Ukraine and in Belarus.

Image: AP