Ukraine Minister Says Ready To Meet Russia 'in Any Format' To Reach Diplomatic Solution

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that Kyiv is ready to hold talks with Russia "in any format" for negotiations in order to reach a diplomatic solution to the eight-year-long Russian-Ukraine armed conflict. Kuleba highlighted that Ukraine is never hiding from negotiations. Speaking to Foreign media, Kuleba called on the government in Moscow to withdraw its troops stationed near the Russia-Ukraine border and move them back to their military bases. He asserted that Russia must "stop intimidating Ukraine" and should address all issues at the negotiating table.

Dmytro Kuleba said that he looked forward to the willingness of Russia to pursue diplomacy. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister highlighted that Ukraine is not underestimating the situation and they will not allow Russia to destabilise Ukraine. He highlighted that the troops present on the Russian border are not sufficient for invasion and added they are monitoring the situation.

Dmytro Kuleba thanked Ukraine's partners for their "broad support" in strengthening the country politically, militarily, economically, especially the United States for the largest military aid in history for providing it to the defence. He called on the West to institutionalise Ukraine as its "indivisible partner" as Ukraine is a valuable partner which contributes to the "peace, prosperity and stability in wider Europe."

Russia trying to intimidate Ukraine: Dmytro Kuleba

Dmytro Kuleba underscored that Russia not only tries to pressurise Ukraine with the military but it also attempts to intimidate Kyiv within the country by disinformation, cyberattacks, fake bomb threats. He added that they do not know what is going on in the mind of the Russian leadership, but seek unity among the partners to ensure unity in support of Ukraine.

Kuleba noted that Russia already attacked Ukraine's eastern region - Donbas - eight years ago and called it an "unprovoked and unjustifiable act of aggression of one state against the other." In recent months, the relations between Russia and Ukraine escalated drastically after the troop build-up by the Kremlin near Kyiv's international border.

(Image: AP)