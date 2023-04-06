Ukraine Offers One Third Of Natural Gas Storage To European Nations

Ukraine has pledged to share its gas storage facilities with European countries, offering up to 10 billion cubic meters. The offer was made by Alexey Chernyshev, chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine. This move could help alleviate the pressure on Europe's gas supply as the continent faces a potential energy crisis due to low gas reserves and high demand.

"We want to offer our storages to Europeans. Right now, we are able to provide up to 10 bcm of storage," Chernyshov said, as per a report from TASS. The report suggests that he made the offer during discussion between representatives of the EU and Ukraine. In addition to this, Chernyshev emphasized that Ukraine's gas storage facilities are the largest in Europe, with a capacity of approximately 31 billion cubic meters, which is more than enough to meet domestic demands. "I can assure you that I can lease this unused space to European countries, who can store their gas in Ukraine. When they need it, they can retrieve it back to Europe," he said.

Why exactly is the ability to store gas important in the natural gas supply chain?

Gas storage facilities are critical components of natural gas supply chains, as they enable the balancing of supply and demand. Gas storage facilities serve as a "buffer" that can smooth out fluctuations in supply and demand, as well as seasonal variations in consumption. They allow natural gas to be stored during periods of low demand and then released when demand increases.

In addition to enabling the balancing of supply and demand, gas storage facilities also provide security of supply. They allow for the building up of reserves that can be used to offset disruptions in supply caused by unforeseen events, such as pipeline outages or extreme weather conditions. This is particularly important for countries that rely heavily on natural gas imports.

There are two main types of gas storage facilities: underground storage and above-ground storage. Underground storage facilities are typically located in depleted gas fields, salt caverns, or aquifers, while above-ground storage facilities consist of tanks or other containers. Underground storage is generally considered to be more efficient, as it can store more gas in a smaller footprint.

Gas storage facilities are particularly important in Europe, where natural gas consumption is high, and there are significant seasonal variations in demand. In addition, many European countries rely heavily on natural gas imports from outside the EU. This makes them vulnerable to supply disruptions, particularly during periods of political tension.

What exactly is NaftoGaz?

Naftogaz is the national oil and gas company of Ukraine. It was established in 1998 as a successor to Ukraine's Ministry of Oil and Gas. Naftogaz is responsible for the extraction, transportation, and distribution of natural gas and crude oil in Ukraine, as well as for the transit of natural gas through Ukraine to other European countries. The company operates a vast pipeline network, storage facilities, and gas distribution systems. Naftogaz is also involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas fields in Ukraine, as well as in international upstream projects. The company is state-owned, with the Ukrainian government holding a controlling stake.

A quick look at the natural gas industry in Ukraine

The discovery of natural gas in Ukraine dates back to the 1940s. The first gas well was drilled in 1949 in the Lviv region, which is now in western Ukraine. It was followed by the discovery of the Shebelinka gas field in the Kharkiv region in 1951, which was the largest natural gas field in Ukraine at that time.

The exploration and production of natural gas continued to grow rapidly in the 1950s and 1960s, and Ukraine became one of the main producers of natural gas in the Soviet Union. In 1966, Ukraine's annual gas production surpassed 50 billion cubic meters, making it the second-largest gas-producing republic in the Soviet Union after Russia.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Ukraine gained independence and became one of the largest consumers and importers of natural gas in the world. However, due to the lack of investment in the exploration and development of domestic gas fields, Ukraine became increasingly dependent on imports of natural gas from Russia.

In the early 2000s, Ukraine began to focus on increasing domestic production of natural gas, and launched a series of reforms to attract foreign investment and modernise the gas sector. These reforms included the creation of Naftogaz, the state-owned oil and gas company, and the opening up of the gas sector to foreign investors.