Ukraine President Signs Decree To Increase Army Strength By 100,000 Soldiers Over 3 Years

Ukraine's army will be increased by 100,000 soldiers as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree which allows the increase of the army by 100,000 in addition to the current 250,000 over the next three years. As per ANI, the decree also allows the formation of 20 new brigades and an extension of the contract's term of service.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian President stated, "This decree provides for an increase in the financial support of all military personnel to a level of at least three minimum wages, the transition of Ukraine to the basics of a professional army, an increase in the term of service of contract soldiers."

'Issued to ensure peace in Ukraine'

Zelenskyy further stated that this decree will provide the creation of an additional 20 brigades of the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as the development of a concept for housing military personnel, veterans, and their families, a career development system for officers, and an increase in the number of armed forces of Ukraine by 100,000 people of the professional army over the next three years, according to ANI. The Ukrainian President also stated that this directive will aid in the army's strengthening. He continued by stating that the order is not being issued because a conflict is imminent, rather, it is being issued to ensure peace in Ukraine.

The decree comes as Russia has deployed a significant number of troops at the Ukrainian borders and the West claims that they might invade Ukraine in the coming months, which Russia has declined. The US and various European countries have asserted that they will support Ukraine at the time of crisis. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for all the diplomatic and military assistance granted to his country recently.

Ministers are expected to visit Ukraine

In the meanwhile, on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Polish Mateusz Morawiecki both are expected to visit Kyiv. After that, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will follow them later this week, according to Euro News. Five other European foreign ministers, including the French and German, are set to visit next week. Zelenskyy stated that such a high volume of visits is critical to the situation's stabilisation.

(Inputs from ANI)