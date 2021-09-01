Ukraine President To Meet US President Biden; Seeks To Discuss Situation Involving Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden on Wednesday. Addressing the press briefing on September 1, Senior Administration officials informed that the meeting between Biden and Zelensky is aimed at showing the commitment of the United States towards Ukraine's "sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Euro-Atlantic aspirations". The meeting demonstrates Biden's backing for President Zelensky’s efforts to tackle corruption.

"This visit is going to build on and amplify the sustained engagement of President Biden and the administration over the last eight months or so of the administration", said a senior official.

US President Biden all set to meet Ukraine President Zelensky

The senior officials in the press briefing stated that President Biden has planned to discuss policy issues that underscore the "bilateral relationship". Biden backs Zelensky’s efforts to tackle corruption and will reassure him that the U.S will help protect Ukraine’s energy security.

The two leaders will also discuss the security situation that Ukraine is facing vis-a-vis Russia. Biden will also assure Ukrainian President Zelensky about the efforts that the U.S will make in order to assist them in the security situation. In addition, the United States administration is providing a new $60 million security assistance package for Ukraine. It will include additional Javelin anti-armour systems and other defensive lethal and non-lethal capabilities.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss cooperation to "bolster collaboration on shared energy and climate goals". According to the Associated Press, Ukrainian President Zelensky is expected to discuss the decision of the Biden administration to not block the construction of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline.

Ukraine has expressed their displeasure over the decision to allow the pipeline’s completion as they feel that it will give Russia more power and also deprive Ukraine of the money that it earns by pumping Russian gas. Zelensky is also looking for economic and military assistance from the US. The meeting was originally scheduled for August 30 but was postponed by at least 2 days due to the evacuation efforts of the US in Kabul. Earlier, Biden had spoken with Ukrainian President Zelensky twice on phone in April and in June.

