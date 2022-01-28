Ukraine-Russia Tensions: Poland Prepares Blueprint To Evacuate Its Diplomats From Kyiv

Amid the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, Poland on Friday has asserted that the country has made a blueprint to evacuate their diplomats from Kyiv, reported news agency Sputnik. Citing the conversation between Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz and Polskie Radio, the Russian news agency said that the leader has cleared the stance of the country over the ongoing tension between Moscow and Kyiv. Furthermore, Przydacz said that the final decision has not been made yet but added Poland would possibly evacuate its diplomats.

"At the moment, there is no such decision on the evacuation of Polish diplomats. At the same time, I will not conceal the reality that we already have formulated strategies and some time ago, we studied at the foreign ministry all sorts of procedures, we are in contact so as not to run into surprises. At the same time, there is no such solution at this stage," Sputnik quoted Przydacz as saying.

Notably, Poland is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, also called the North Atlantic Alliance, and has the largest diplomatic representation in Ukraine. It is pertinent to mention here that earlier last week, several countries including the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada directed their diplomats to leave Ukraine amid the rising fear of invasion. However, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday cleared that EU diplomats will not leave Kyiv. According to a report by Sputnik, Borrell would discuss with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken regarding the sudden decision to evacuate some of its diplomats from Ukraine. "We are not going to do the same thing because, we don’t know any specific reasons, but Secretary Blinken will inform us and we don’t have to dramatise, as far as negotiations are going I don’t think we will leave Ukraine", Sputnik quoted Borrell as saying ahead of the EU foreign affairs council.

UK also evacuated its diplomats from Ukraine

The same was also followed by the diplomats of the UK. While speaking to BBC, an embassy official said that the UK diplomats are leaving the country as a precautionary measure and added, "Nothing specific is thought to have occurred in the past 24 hours in Kyiv". It is worth mentioning a report released by the US intelligence claimed over one lakh Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by Putin and the forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine". Russia's President Vladimir Putin has, however, denied the claims on multiple occasions.

Image: Twitter/@Marcin_Przydacz/AP