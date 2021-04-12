Ukraine Says Putin Did Not Reply To Zelensky Over Request To Discuss Escalating Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's spokesperson on April 12 has said that he has not yet received a response from Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin regarding the discussion over the escalating tensions at the borders. As per a Financial Times report, Kyiv has accused Moscow of blocking the attempts to initiate bilateral talks in order to handle the rising conflict sparked by the deployment of tens of thousands of Russian military troops near the Ukrainian border. Despite Zelensky's request for talks, the Ukrainian President's spokesperson said that the Russian side has not reverted as the US and European powers worry over military deployment to lead to a full-fledged war.

“The request has been forwarded from the office of the president of Ukraine to the office of Vladimir Putin to have a conversation, a telephone talk. And we have not received an answer yet,” Zelensky’s spokesperson Iuliia Mendel reportedly said on Monday.

She also said that the request regarding discussion was made on March 26 and that "The office of the president of Ukraine hopes that it doesn’t mean that Vladimir Putin refuses to have a dialogue with Ukraine." In another statement, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on April 12 said that Russia had refused to indulge “in consultations aimed at reducing security tensions” and did not attend the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) meeting that was held on April 10 and troop build-up was up for discussion.

Russia says it's not aware of any requests

On the contrary, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov told reporters that he was not aware of any requests from Ukraine for talks. The media publication quoted Peskov as saying, "In recent days, I have not seen any requests. I am not aware that there have been any requests in recent days. In terms of defusing tensions and preventing a potential war, Vladimir Putin always has something to say...We hope that political wisdom will prevail in Kyiv, and the matter will not take a serious turn."

Vladimir Putin has issued a terrifying warning to the West as the military forces have been directed towards the border it shares with Ukraine, said media reports citing the emergence of shocking footage that shows Russian troops being ferried to Ukraine’s eastern border. The footage was shared by Defence analyst Babak Taghvaee showing the Russian military convoy with other weapons heading towards Ukraine.

After days of deploying armoured equipment & heavy weapons to #Crimea, finally the #Russian Army has deployed them toward the borderline with #Ukraine. Video recorded yesterday shows a group of tanks & BMP-3 Infantry Fighting Vehicles of #Russia Army next to the border yesterday! pic.twitter.com/7ZyzFbxAuB — Babak Taghvaee - ΜπÎ¬πακ ΤακβαÎ¯ε - Ø¨Ø§Ø¨Ú© ØªÙ‚ÙˆØ§ÛŒÛŒ (@BabakTaghvaee) April 10, 2021

Image credits: AP