Ukraine Says ‘we Need Open Door To China’ Despite Its Friendship With Russia

Ukraine on Tuesday said that it intends to maintain its bilateral partnership with China despite it being an ally of the Russian Federation, in an effort not to dismantle the economic relations. The People's Republic of China has assumed the diplomatic balancing act in its stance on the ongoing Russian-Ukraine hostilities, neither condemning the war nor supporting it openly. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been careful about thwarting ties with Beijing, while the latter disparaged the US and allied nations for exacerbating the conflict. Chinese authorities also denied that they had intelligence about Russia's plans for a military invasion in advance.

On Tuesday, an adviser to Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Newsweek on condition of anonymity that Ukraine intends to "keep an open door to China." "China, for us, is a very reliable trade partner," the adviser said. "Of course, we're trying to establish a new relationship between our leaders," he noted.

The US and its allies in Brussels have widely questioned China's hypocritic rhetorics, one way favouring the adherence to the United Nations tenets—sovereignty and territorial integrity—but also being careful of not sanctioning the regime of the Russian Federation. Kyiv, on the other hand, is trying not to disintegrate the economic relations with Beijing. Since 2019, China has become Ukraine's largest trading partner with a whopping turnover of 15.4 billion US dollars, according to data released by the Ukrainian law firm Crane IP.

Ukraine-China's strong economic and strategic relationship

Ukraine and China, despite the war, have tried to keep the strong economic and strategic relationship intact. Beijing replaced Russia to become Ukraine's top importer of Ukrainian barley and iron ore. Meanwhile, Kyiv replaced the United States to become China’s largest corn supplier. Ukraine is also a major arms supplier for China, only second to Russia. Ukraine’s free trade agreement with the European Union (EU) also makes the country the prime transit point for Chinese goods shipment. Last year, European Parliament unanimously agreed to halt ratification of an EU-China investment deal.

Beijing is also a critical energy and infrastructure partner to Ukraine as its COFCO Group, the largest agricultural conglomerate in the PRC, built a $75 million grain and oil transfer terminal at the Mykolaiv port on the Black Sea. China's engineers also upgraded Kyiv's Yuzhny port near Odesa as well as approved a contract to build the fourth subway line in Kyiv. PowerChina’s $1 billion wind farm project is believed to be Europe’s largest onshore wind facility in Ukraine. The latter joined Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2017. When Ukraine begins to rebuild its infrastructure and its economy after the war, it is speculated that Beijing might likely play a critical role.