Ukraine Signs EU Convention On Common Transit Procedure For 'visa Free' Freight Transport

European Union on Wednesday signed an agreement to bring Ukraine onboard the EU Convention on Common Transit Procedure for a "visa free" road freight transportation with the bloc. This comes shortly after President of the European Council Charles Michel announced that both Ukraine and Moldova have been granted EU candidate status earlier last week. The new agreement would foster the movement of goods between EU member states without obtaining the relevant permits. Ukraine has already been using relevant computerised NCTS system that involves the transit declarations by electronic means within the European Union.

Ukrainian carriers no longer need to obtain relevant permits

In a statement published on Wednesday, the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov said that the new transit agreement between the Ukraine and EU "abolishes the need for Ukrainian carriers to obtain relevant permits for bilateral and transit transport to EU states." Furthermore, he informed, that Ukraine joining the EU Convention on Common Transit Procedure implies that the goods carrier can now "avoid stops" in the export of Ukrainian products through transit checkpoints. This was made possible after the recent acceptance of Ukraine's membership into the European Union.

"Today we have taken another step towards actual membership in the European Union. Grateful to European partners for their readiness to make such important decisions promptly. We need such cooperation in terms of reorientation of logistics to the Western borders," Kubrakov said.

Ukraine noted that while the negotiations kick started earlier last year, due to the complex logistical situation caused by the blockade of seaports and damages to transport infrastructure, European Union "synchronously "accelerated the procedure." The agreement simplifies the verification of the Ukrianian driving documents into the EU. "Ukraine and the EU are now exempting holders of driver's licenses issued by one side from the requirement to have an international driver's license," the Ukraine's interiror ministry informed. While the term of the agreement is one year, Kyiv expects that the EU will prolong it in the long run after the completion of all the ratification procedures. Under the new accession, Ukraine and EU can significantly speed up customs clearance to allow the flow of goods, which will improve the quality of customs. New checkpoints will be established on the western border of Ukraine in accordance with the plans of Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure, the State Border Guard Service and the Customs Service.