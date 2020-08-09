Ukraine Will Not Meddle In US Elections: President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on August 9 said that his country will stay out of the United States' internal politics and will not allow itself to interfere in the upcoming presidential polls in America. Zelensky took to Twitter to declare his intentions saying that it is not acceptable to meddle in another country's sovereign elections under any circumstances. Zelensky's statement comes almost a year after the US President Donald Trump asked him to open an investigation against his potential opponent Joe Biden in a corruption case, which later led to the impeachment of the Republican leader in his country.

Never, under any circumstances it's acceptable to meddle in another country's sovereign elections. #Ukraine did not and will not allow itself to interfere in the elections and thus harm our trusting and sincere partnership with the #USA — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 8, 2020

As per reports, Zelensky further requested fellow politicians in Ukraine to not take any actions that could be linked to the US elections for personal, political, or business gains. Zelensky added that Ukraine's reputation is more worthy than any of its politicians. Earlier this week, Zelensky while talking to the press had said he is hopeful that partnership between Ukraine and the United States will continue to flourish regardless of who wins the 2020 presidential election. Zelensky, a former comedian became Ukraine's president in 2019 after winning a landslide victory in polls.

US polls

The presidential poll in the United States is scheduled to take place in November this year with Democratic candidate Joe Biden running against the current Republican President Donald Trump. The primary focus in the election this year is expected to be the coronavirus pandemic and racial injustices in wake of recent protests by Black Lives Matter following George Floyd's death.

(Image Credit: AP)