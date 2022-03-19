Ukraine: Woman Drives Four Days To Flee War-torn Country With 20 Dogs Crammed In Car

The citizens of Ukraine are fleeing the country to save their lives amid the war with Russia. A woman named Olena Lukash not only saved her life but also saved the lives of her 20 French bulldogs by removing them from the conflict zone. As per reports on Mirror, Olena packed her 20 french bulldogs into a car and travelled and travelled to Poland, as Russia continued to bomb various cities in Ukraine. The 53-year-old Olena stated that she didn't believe a war could start in her homeland until Russian shells started landing near her home close to Kyiv.

She then realised that she would have to leave Ukraine and travel to Poland in order to save her "four-legged children" from the war. Olena drove for four days until she made it to Poland. After leaving the dogs in Poland, Olena and her husband Alexander returned to rescue another 30 dogs before fleeing to Vinnytsia, which is 278 from Kyiv, according to Mirror. Olena will again make a journey back to Poland next week, but she reveals that her money is running out fast and that she has merely to feed the dogs.

Her pets are her children and her job entails taking care of them

She stated that her pets are her children and her job entails taking care of them. She also said that all of her dogs are French Bulldogs, who have been her favourite breed for more than 30 years. Talking about the war, she said that she never thought a war would break out and that she assumed everything would be over soon, but then Russia started shelling near her home, and she realised she had to save her "children."

She started her journey to Poland on March 9

Olena revealed that on March 9, she started her journey to Poland with the first group of animals, including ten dogs and ten puppies and that it took four days for her to complete the journey. She then said that came home to take the remaining 20 dogs and 10 puppies, according to Mirror. She also claims that she intends to relocate all of her dogs to a secure location in Europe and that she is willing to go to great lengths to save the lives of animals who are defenceless.

Image: Unsplash