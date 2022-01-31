Amid mounting concerns over a potential Russian invasion, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States stated that relations between Washington and Kyiv's are not strained despite certain differences in opinions. Speaking at a show on CBS News, Oksana Markarova said that Ukraine and the US see the ongoing situation in the same way and that "there is no friction" between the two countries amid the deteriorating security situation.

"We can have some discussions and we can have different points of view. However, the United States is our strategic partner and also a strategic friend. Our relations, especially during the last year has been at an all-time high in the last 30 years," Ukrainian envoy Markarova told the American news outlet.

As per a report by Politico, Ukrainian officials recently refuted US assessments that a Russian invasion is imminent, warning that such pronouncements have eroded Ukrainian citizens' trust in their government. Furthermore, it has fostered economic dread in the Eastern European country, but the Biden administration has stuck to its grim rhetoric, Ukrainian officials claimed. Markarova emphasised that Kyiv cannot afford to panic and must be open and forthright in its discussions with the US.

"It's possible that Ukraine's point of view might differ from the US and other allies over when to impose sanctions. We may have differing viewpoints on some matters, but we address them in a pleasant, open, and candid manner," Markarova told CBS News.

Last week, US President Joe Biden held a telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the European security challenges. During the talks, Biden also warned Zelensky that Russia could possibly invade his country in February.

Ukraine urges West to not induce 'panic' over the deployment of Russian troops

It is worth mentioning here that Ukrainian President Zelensky on January 28, sought to play down fears of a war against Russia. He also urged western countries not to induce 'panic' over the deployment of Russian troops along his country's border.

Speaking at a press conference, Zelenskyy claimed that the prospect of an invasion has also put Ukraine's economy in jeopardy, the Associated Press (AP) reported. Notably, tensions have flared up in recent weeks, with the US and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies expressing concerns that a buildup of around 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine signifies Moscow's plan to invade its former Soviet ally.

(Image: AP)