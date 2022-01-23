Ukraine's Envoy Welcomes German Navy Chief's Resignation Over Remarks On Border Conflict

Ukrainian Ambassador to Berlin Andriy Melnyk hailed the resignation of German Navy Commander Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach, who had earlier stated that Crimea will never return to Ukraine despite Kyiv's efforts to exert pressure on Moscow, according to Sputnik. Tensions between Ukraine and Moscow have risen as Russian troops have been stationed near the two Ukraine's border, raising fears of an invasion.

After the controversial statement, Schonbach sought to be dismissed from his position on Saturday. German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht, according to the Vice-Admiral, agreed to his request, the media agency reported. German newspaper Welt reported citing Melnyk, "We welcome Schonbach's resignation."

The ambassador also emphasised that Schonbach's statement calls Germany's international standing and credibility into question, not just from the Ukrainian perspective. At a symposium in India's Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies on Friday, Schonbach stated categorically that Crimea does not exist and will never return. Furthermore, the Vice-Admiral dismissed the Western claims that Moscow is planning an invasion of Ukraine, as nonsense. Additionally, Schonbach emphasised that India and Germany require Russia's assistance in countering China's expanding power.

Crimean issue finally closed, says Putin

In March 2014, a referendum was held in Crimea, with about 96% of Crimeans voting in favour of joining Russia. Crimea, according to Kyiv, is a Ukrainian area that Russia has unjustly occupied. Moscow has emphasised numerous times that the Crimean people's decision was made in strict accordance with international law and the UN Charter. The Crimean issue is "finally closed," according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Sputnik reported.

The West and Ukraine have accused Russia of amassing soldiers near the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion in recent months. Russia has stated that it has no plans to invade Ukraine, but it has the right to mobilise soldiers within its own borders. Russia is also concerned about NATO military action near its borders and continuous military backing for Ukraine, which includes an increase in the number of Western instructors in Donbas. The Russian government presented NATO and the United States with a set of mutual security guarantees in Europe in December, and their responses are still pending.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: Twitter/AP)