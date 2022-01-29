Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky Plays Down Threat Of Potential Russian Invasion

Amid growing concerns over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, January 28, sought to play down fears of a war between the two countries. Although the Ukrainian President admitted that the number of Russian soldiers along the Ukrainian border has increased, but also stated that the current situation is not worse than it was at its peak at the beginning of 2021. "Today we are not speaking about more escalation than before. Yes, the number of soldiers has increased, but the situation is not worse than last year when there was a concentration of the Russian military and they were carrying out drills. At that time also, the US and our European allies had urged Russia to withdraw troops," Zelenskyy remarked as per the Associated Press (AP).

The Ukrainian President has also urged western countries not to induce 'panic' over the deployment of Russian troops along his nation's border. Speaking at a press conference, Zelenskyy stated that the prospect of an invasion has put Ukraine's economy in peril. Earlier on Thursday, January 27, US President Joe Biden warned his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that Russia could possibly launch military action in February.

Tensions have flared up in recent weeks, with the United States and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies expressing concerns that a buildup of around 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine signifies Moscow's plan to invade its former Soviet ally. As tensions escalate, the US has warned also warned Russia of severe repercussions if it tries to invade Ukraine. The US has warned of sanctions against top Russian officials and important economic sectors. Several top US officials have also stated that Germany would not permit the construction of a new pipeline that is meant to transport gas directly from Russia.

United States placed 8,500 troops on high alert

While Russia and the West contemplating their next moves, NATO said that it is strengthening its deterrence in the Baltic Sea region, and the United States has placed 8,500 troops on high alert for possible deployment to Europe. It is pertinent to mention here that thousands of Ukrainians started a campaign under the hashtag #UkrainiansWillResist on social media platforms to indicate their resolve to resist Russian pressure amid mounting fears of the war.

Image: AP