Amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war, reports are emerging that a Ukrainian drone “laden with explosives” allegedly crashed in the east of Moscow on Monday, April 24. According to Russia Today, the alleged Ukrainian drone carried some 17kg of C4 explosives and crashed in rural areas in the east of Moscow. According to the Russian news outlet, the drone was discovered in the Bogorodsky district, which is 30 kilometres from the eastern outskirts of the Russian capital. The authorities later identified the drone as a Ukrainian-made UJ-22 Airborne.

According to Russia Today, the Ukrainian drone was first presented to the public in 2021. The drone generally have a range of 800 km or more if used for a Kamikaze mission. As per the news outlet, the drone can also carry a payload of up to 20kg. Following the whole ordeal, the authorities stated that the drone was carrying 30 pieces of C4 explosives which are used by military engineers. As per the report by The Sun, the drone was discovered by a local woman who went to the woods to bury her dead kittens.

Drone might have run out of fuel

According to Russia Today, the authorities concluded that the drone might have run out of fuel before crashing in the Moscow region. Another interesting fact about the drone which came out was that it consisted of M112 block demolition charges which are normally produced in Canada. As per the report by The Sun, explosive experts worked at the site for five hours to ensure safety in the nearby region. Its location was closer to Moscow than any other Ukrainian drone that infiltrated Russian airspace ever since the war started.