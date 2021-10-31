UN Chief Asks Leaders To Ensure 'full Global Post-pandemic Recovery' At G20 Summit

Urging the world leaders to step up and save lives at the crucial G20 meeting, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, on October 30, called out against the vaccine inequity among the wealthier and poor nations, stressing that the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic must be “fair, inclusive and should prevent further suffering.”

In his remarks during the official opening of the G20 Summit in Rome on Saturday, the UN Chief addressed the global leaders during the very first session, titled ‘Global Economy and Global Health,’ where he insisted that they showed “leadership” in ensuring a “full global post-pandemic recovery.”

Vaccine inequality is prolonging the pandemic at great human and economic cost.

Today in Rome, I urged leaders at #G20RomeSummit to show leadership to save lives, prevent further suffering, and enable a full global recovery. They must support the @WHO vaccination plan. pic.twitter.com/36FHKRz2i3 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 30, 2021

Furthermore, the United Nation’s chief asserted that governmental leaders needed to adopt and coordinate collective actions to support the global vaccination strategy led by the UN World Health Organization (WHO). This goal aims at getting 40% of the world’s population in all countries fully vaccinated by the end of this year, 2021, and at least 70% by mid-2022. He emphasized adhering to the WHO’s strategies launched earlier this month for ending -- what it describes, “two-track pandemic” wherein the poorer nation was at risk of contracting the COVID-19 due to lack of resources such as vaccines, and the wealthier relished the immunity and recovery due to surplus supply of the jabs.

UN’s Secretary-General during his opening remarks in Rome “encouraged the leaders to pursue a post-pandemic path that can simultaneously relaunch the global economy while fighting inequality, as well as restoring trust between developing and developed countries,” the global agency said in a release.

WHO: Jab vulnerable population in poor nations first

Earlier calling out the “shocking inequities in access to COVID-19 vaccines,” the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had similarly emphasized vaccine disparity. Tedros opposed the “widespread use of boosters” for healthy people in the developed nations, as he stressed the urgent need to vaccinate the vulnerable population in the poorer countries.

“In low-income countries, most of which are in Africa, less than 2 percent of adults are fully vaccinated, compared with almost 50 percent in high‑income countries,” he re-iterated, as wealthier nations are now rolling out booster doses to fully-vaccinated people.